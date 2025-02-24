QGenda Streamlines Credentialing at MyMichigan Health to Drive Operational Efficiency and Improve Patient Access

QGenda Credentialing Replaces Legacy Systems to Cut Credentialing Time in Half

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QGenda, a leading provider of healthcare workforce management solutions, today announced that MyMichigan Health has implemented QGenda Credentialing to improve operational efficiency, decrease credentialing time, and enhance the overall provider experience. QGenda helped transform the credentialing process at MyMichigan with a single, unified solution for end-to-end credentialing, including initial application, privileging, payer enrollment, analytics, and more.

After five years of substantial growth – including the recent acquisition of three hospitals – MyMichigan faced a significant increase in the number of rapid credentialing requests. The health system previously averaged more than 60 days to turn around a credential file. But QGenda now automates manual tasks and streamlines traditional workflows, helping to cut that turnaround time in half.

“In a world of shrinking credentialing timeframes, we realized our legacy software and disparate systems were simply unable to support the efficiency gains we needed,” said Allison Blodgett, Manager of Medical Staff Services, MyMichigan Health. “QGenda’s automated workflows and checklists ensure no step is missed while increasing credentialing staff productivity. With credentialing, privileging, and payer enrollment managed in one system with QGenda, the net result is improved patient access, a healthy revenue cycle, and a better experience for both our providers and our credentialing specialists.”

Deliver a Seamless Provider Experience

QGenda Credentialing auto-populates provider information to expedite the initial application process. It’s simple for MyMichigan providers to complete, submit, and access documents and view credentialing status. In addition, MyMichigan is currently implementing provider scheduling and time and attendance as part of the QGenda unified workforce management platform so that providers can access all resources with a single login. This single, unified platform increases provider deployment efficiency and reduces patient safety risk with automatic provider-ready deployments and expired license and appointment flagging on provider schedules.

Improve Visibility and Team Performance with Built-In Analytics

Reporting on turnaround times and team performance was previously a time-consuming manual effort, but MyMichigan now leverages QGenda Credentialing Insights with user-friendly dashboards to uncover trends and improve productivity. The MyMichigan credentialing team is now able to more accurately report and forecast appropriate provider start dates, and MyMichigan leadership can make data-driven decisions and adjustments that ultimately reduce risk and enable providers to deliver and bill for patient care and services sooner.

About MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health, a non-profit health system headquartered in Midland, Michigan, is a leader in providing award-winning, high-quality care to the 26-counties it serves. With Medical Centers in Alma, Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, Saginaw*, Sault Ste. Marie, Standish*, Tawas* and West Branch, MyMichigan also has affiliations with Medical Centers in St. Ignace* and Mackinac Island.* MyMichigan Health provides a full continuum of care across a wide array of settings, including urgent care centers, home health, virtual care, as well as medical offices in more than 80 specialties and subspecialties including cardiology, family medicine, hematology/oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, pediatrics, vascular surgery, and more. MyMichigan Health demonstrates its commitment to the future of medicine by partnering with leading institutions to offer medical education programs that train medical students, physicians, nurse practitioner and physician assistant students, nursing students and other clinical experts for our region. Recognized by Forbes in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as one of ‘America’s Best Employers by State,’ MyMichigan is a major employer in all of the areas it serves. In fact, its more than 13,800 employees, volunteers, health care providers and other personnel work together to create healthy communities through solutions designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the more than one million residents in the health system’s 26 counties served. In fiscal year 2023, MyMichigan Health provided more than $128 million in community benefits, as well as supported its patients and families with new equipment, services and programs with funds raised by the MyMichigan Health Foundation, MyMichigan Medical Center Saginaw Foundation, MyMichigan Medical Center Tawas Foundation, and Field Neurosciences Institute.

*Not affiliated with the University of Michigan Health System.

About QGenda

QGenda revolutionizes healthcare workforce management everywhere care is delivered. QGenda ProviderCloud, a purpose-built healthcare platform that empowers customers to effectively deploy workforce resources, includes solutions for scheduling, credentialing, on-call management, clinical capacity management, time and attendance, and workforce analytics. More than 4,500 organizations, including leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems, use QGenda to advance workforce scheduling, optimize capacity, and improve access to care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at www.QGenda.com.

