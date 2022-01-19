QED Investors Hires Chidinma Iwueke to Support, Domestic, African Investments

Iwueke brings eclectic background from engineering, health and finance to QED

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QED Investors, a leading global venture capital firm focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies, today announced it has hired Chidinma (Chid) Iwueke.

Chid will have a dual focus on U.S. and international investments.

“Chid is a wonderful addition to the QED team and we are thrilled to leverage her expertise and knowledge across all of our geographies,” said QED Investors Managing Partner Nigel Morris.

“She has outstanding verve, passion and business acumen. Her eclectic background brings a wealth of viewpoints to our investment team which, combined with her exceptional ability to think methodically and in frameworks, will help QED continue to invest in the most transformative fintech entrepreneurs both home and abroad.”

Chid’s background spans engineering, medicine, entrepreneurship and finance. Prior to joining QED, she was a partner at Microtraction, a pre-seed investment firm with depth in fintech headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. She was integral in backing and supporting more than 30 startups, structuring support for portfolio companies and expanding the company’s reach across Africa.

She was previously an equity research associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch covering the healthcare services sector. Prior to joining Merrill Lynch, she was a founding member and head of business development and strategy of a healthcare tech startup.

“I have a passion for building businesses and supporting innovative founders in scaling solutions that solve substantial, everyday problems,” said Chid. “I see diversity and adversity as the perfect springboard for growth, and I am thrilled to join QED to promote life-changing entrepreneurship to help break down the barriers to financial inclusion, not just across Africa, but on a global scale.”

Chid holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee.

She is originally from Nigeria but is based in New York City.

Founded in 2007, QED Investors has invested in more than 160 companies, including 21 unicorns, and has more than $4.6 billion under management. In September, QED announced it had closed a substantially oversubscribed $1.05 billion fund, including $550 million in QED Fund VII for early stage investments and $500 million in a new Growth Fund.

About QED Investors

QED Investors is a global leading venture capital firm based in Alexandria, Va. Founded by Nigel Morris and Frank Rotman in 2007, QED Investors is focused on investing in disruptive financial services companies in the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa. QED Investors is dedicated to building great businesses and uses a unique, hands-on approach that leverages our partners’ decades of entrepreneurial and operational experience, helping their companies achieve breakthrough growth. Notable investments include AvidXchange, Bitso, Current, Creditas, Credit Karma, Kavak, Klarna, Konfio, Loft, Nubank, QuintoAndar, Remitly and SoFi.

Contacts

Ashley Marshall



Director, PR and Communications



QED Investors



ashley@qedinvestors.com

(518) 577-9984