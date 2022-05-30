QCT Helps Users Accelerate HPC/AI Transformation at ISC High Performance 2022

Accelerating HPC/AI transformation with cutting-edge hardware infrastructures and advanced software technologies

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, will showcase its cutting-edge High-performance Computing (HPC) and AI solutions with vertical applications at the ISC High Performance Conference 2022, from May 29 to June 2 in Hamburg, Germany at Booth D412. These unique solutions combine QCT’s advanced hardware infrastructures with software technologies to help build scalable, converged HPC and AI environments across many industries while shortening the time to implement projects so researchers can fully concentrate on their research.

QCT will showcase the following solutions and servers that drive faster time-to-value:

QCT Platform on Demand (QPOD): QPOD is a workload-driven and purpose-built solution for academia, research institutes, or medical centers, fully integrated with hardware infrastructures, cluster deployment, monitoring and management tools to fulfill HPC and AI workloads. On top of the infrastructure, QCT has also worked with application ISVs to ensure the solution is pre-configured and pre-validated for HPC applications.

Enabled by Intel® Optane™ persistent memory, Distributed Asynchronous Object Storage (DAOS) offers dramatic improvements to storage I/O to accelerate HPC, AI, analytics, and cloud projects. QCT’s advanced storage servers equipped with the DAOS open-source software-defined object store have also brought world-class IOPS and bandwidth as they have ranked on the IO500 and 10-Node Challenge during SC21. QuantaGrid D53X-1U: a 1U compute node server optimized by 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with built-in AI Accelerators and Intel® Optane™ persistent memory 200 series to propel DAOS and enable AI, HPC and virtualization workloads.

a 1U compute node server optimized by 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with built-in AI Accelerators and Intel® Optane™ persistent memory 200 series to propel DAOS and enable AI, HPC and virtualization workloads. QuantaGrid D53XQ-2U: a 2U server that benefits from DAOS fueled by Intel® Optane™ persistent memory on the Intel Xeon Scalable platform and equipped with acceleration card expansion slots to power AI, analytics, bioscience, HPC, and even cloud computing workloads.

For more information on QCT’s high-performance storage product line, join QCT’s speaking session titled “Innovative High-performance Storage for AI/HPC in the Exascale Era” at the HPC Solutions Forum (Hall H, Booth J901) on May 31 at 2:00 pm. Our Technical Manager and Solution Architect, Grover Hwang, will give a deep dive on using DAOS to achieve less I/O wait and lower latency when running real-world AI/HPC applications.

“QCT is excited to bring our latest HPC solutions built for compute and graphic-intensive workloads to ISC 2022,” said QCT President Mike Yang. “As an infrastructure builder, QCT leverages our robust R&D capabilities and strong software ecosystem support to tune our solutions all the way from hardware to the software stack, accelerating digital transformation in fields across weather forecasting, NGS, molecular dynamics and more.”

Visit QCT Booth D412 at ISC22 and http://www.qct.io to learn more.

