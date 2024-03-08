QAD’s Stephen Dombroski Wins 2024 ‘Pros to Know’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognizing more than 40 years of logistics and supply chain knowledge and expertise









SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announce today that QAD Director of Consumer Markets Stephen Dombroski has been named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2024 ‘Pros to Know’ Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors company leaders with more than 10 years of experience in supply chain and logistics.

The annual Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. The Lifetime Achievement category recognizes seasoned executives who have made outstanding contributions to the supply chain and whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Dombroski interacts with all areas of QAD and is a liaison between the company’s Food and Beverage and Consumer Package Goods (CPG) industries. He specializes in supply chain management and is committed to continuing his work through sharing business insights and addressing key challenges in the areas that impact the industry. Steve continuously addresses problems manufacturers have and helps them identify the right solutions for their business. His career has taken an interesting path as his almost 40 years of experience has been split between working for technology companies and working for manufacturers similar to QAD customers.

“My favorite part of the job is working with and supporting our customers. Having spent half of my career in the industry and being in my customers’ shoes, I know what they’re facing and enjoy helping them resolve problems,” said Dombroski. “New issues arise with changing times and the advancement of new technologies. Helping manufacturers explore and implement new technologies with time proven thought processes and helping with change management, using new ways to solve the same problems, is a rewarding experience.”

“Many of today’s supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they’re innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They’ve spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com. A full listing of the 2024 Pros to Know Award winners can be found here.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

