QAD | Redzone Announces 2026 Champions of Change Partner Award Winners

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced the winners of the 2026 QAD | Redzone Champions of Change Partner Awards, celebrated at its annual Company Kickoff event in Nashville, Tennessee.

The QAD | Redzone Champions of Change Partner Awards recognize and celebrate partners who are helping customers drive bold transformations across their operations. Winners are recognized for driving rapid results and setting a new pace for excellence in the manufacturing industry.

“I am honored to congratulate our 2026 Champions of Change Partner Award winners. Our partners’ relentless dedication to customer success is redefining what is possible in modern manufacturing,” said Parker Zanios, SVP Global Partnerships at QAD | Redzone. “QAD partners are setting a new pace for excellence, delivering high-performance systems of action that empower our customers to thrive regardless of market conditions. This year’s winners prove that when the right people, processes, and data are connected, manufacturers can achieve bold transformations and measurable results in record time.”

2026 Champions of Change Partner Award Winners

Tata Consultancy Services – To modernize plant maintenance capabilities across multiple business units, TCS successfully transitioned a global automotive leader’s ecosystem from outdated on‑premise systems to a high‑performance Cloud platform. By eliminating the constraints of legacy software, the organization has replaced technical debt with a scalable, agile foundation designed for long-term operational resilience. This transformation ensures the enterprise is now fully equipped to meet evolving market demands and maintain a competitive edge through a unified, future-ready digital environment.

About QAD | Redzone

QAD | Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and data into a single System of Action. With three core pillars — Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and Champion AI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) — QAD helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in just 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

