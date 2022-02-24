QAD Precision to Exhibit and Speak at 2022 ICPA Annual Conference

Global trade and compliance leader to showcase its global trade compliance software at booth 9 and present on disruptive technology in the industry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade and transportation execution solutions, will showcase its global trade compliance solution and industry expertise at the International Compliance Professionals Association Conference, Feb. 27 – March 2 in San Diego. In addition to exhibiting, Jerry Peck, VP of Product Strategy at QAD Precision, will present at the event on transformative technologies impacting trade and customs today. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc.

QAD Precision’s Global Trade Compliance software provides the tools to maintain an effective trade compliance program for any type of shipment. The solution automates and audits processes and business rules to ensure due diligence with in-country regulatory programs or cross-border customs requirements.

Key features of QAD Precision’s global trade compliance solution include:

Import Management

Export Management

Free Trade Agreement Software

Restricted Party Screening

Foreign-Trade Zone

Trade Compliance Analytics

Jerry Peck will speak at the event on Wednesday, March 2 at 11:15 am PST. His session, “Disruptive Technologies Most Likely to Impact Trade and Customs,” will examine some of the industry’s top disruptors, like Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things, and how they are transforming companies’ trade and customs operations.

“While COVID-19 revealed the impact to companies that did not have supply chain risk mitigation plans, we’re now also seeing the emergence of Industry 4.0 and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and the Industrial Internet of Things,” said Peck. “The importance to trade-dependent companies is that these combined issues make it an optimum time to both rethink supply chain strategies and incorporate supporting technologies capable of tearing down traditionally siloed supply chain activities. This is done by having end-to-end order visibility, together with tools like predictive analytics and real-time shipment alerts.”

QAD Precision experts will exhibit at booth 9. ICPA attendees are invited to stop by the booth to learn more about QAD Precision’s global trade compliance solution, as well as its full suite of global trade and transportation execution technologies.

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

