QAD Precision Achieves Veracode Verified Team Tier Status

Veracode Verified accreditation demonstrates commitment to developing secure software and reducing risk for customers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., today announced its achievement of Veracode Verified Team Status for its Global Trade and Transportation Execution (GTTE) solution. The Veracode Verified program provides third-party validation of a company’s secure software development processes from Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions.

Dedication to DevSecOps

This achievement demonstrates QAD Precision’s dedication to improved integration of security within the software development lifecycle (SDLC), and to following proven application security principles. Veracode Verified Team Status confirms that QAD Precision has embraced strong application security and DevSecOps practices, improved its security posture, achieved faster flaw remediation time, and invested in developer and security champion training and resources.

“QAD Precision has made secure software development a priority and a competitive advantage by adopting a mature application security program that covers the entire SDLC,” said Brian Roche, Chief Product Officer at Veracode. “In the face of the increasing cybersecurity skills gap, Veracode Verified provides value without straining limited security resources and allows organizations like QAD Precision to quickly, effectively, and continuously reduce risk.”

Measuring the Strength of QAD Precision’s Application Security Posture

Veracode Verified provides a holistic, objective view of an organization’s application security program and offers three progressive tiers for measuring success and assessing application security posture. Each tier is cumulative, building upon the qualifications of the previous tier and strengthening participants’ integration of security into the development process. Team tier status denotes that the following security steps have been implemented into the organization’s software development practice:

Assesses first-party code with static analysis

Document that an application doesn’t include Very High or High flaws, and that you have a 60-day remediation grace period to remain in compliance.

Assess open- source components for improved security, and document that they don’t contain any Very High or High vulnerabilities.

Establishes a scanning cadence of at least every 90 days.

Identifies a security champion within the development team to serve as a peer resource to development team members, ensuring secure coding practices across the development lifecycle.

Provides training or labs on secure coding for the identified security champion.

Provides developers with remediation guidance for both first party code flaws and open- source vulnerabilities.

QAD Precision’s GTTE provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. GTTE assists companies in streamlining their import, export and transportation operations, optimizing deliveries, and increasing logistics ROI.

“QAD Precision’s customers include many of the world’s largest banks, life sciences companies and manufacturers, for which security is critical,” said Corey Rhodes, President of QAD Precision. “Achieving Veracode Verified Team Level status demonstrates our commitment to providing secure code to all our customers. We’re pleased to continuously update our software at the highest industry standards.”

For more information on Veracode Verified, visit https://www.veracode.com/verified.

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to streamline their import, export and transportation operations, optimize deliveries, and increase logistics ROI. QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Veracode

Veracode is the leading AppSec partner for creating secure software, reducing the risk of security breach, and increasing security and development teams’ productivity. As a result, companies using Veracode can move their business, and the world, forward. With its combination of process automation, integrations, speed, and responsiveness, Veracode helps companies get accurate and reliable results to focus their efforts on fixing, not just finding, potential vulnerabilities.

Veracode serves thousands of customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. The Veracode solution has assessed more than 53 trillion lines of code and helped companies fix more than 71 million security flaws.

Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. Veracode is a registered trademark of Veracode, Inc. in the United States and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other product names, brands or logos belong to their respective holders. All other trademarks cited herein are property of their respective owners.

