QAD Announces Latest Version of QAD Adaptive ERP and Enhancements to the Adaptive Applications Portfolio

New supplier relationship management and sourcing solutions added to Integrated Supplier Management capabilities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced the latest enhancements to QAD Adaptive ERP and the QAD Adaptive Applications portfolio designed to help manufacturers become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises.

Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption, including the COVID-19 pandemic, technology-driven innovation, changing consumer preferences and government regulations. Digitizing and managing supply chains has become increasingly crucial, with manufacturers pressed to rethink their business models and processes in the face of constant change.

“While the latest release of QAD Adaptive ERP continues to add functionality across all five of our critical capabilities, I am happy to announce the addition of QAD Sourcing and QAD Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) to our Integrated Supplier Management capabilities,” said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. “These two new solutions will help our customers communicate effectively and transparently with their suppliers, automating and streaming supplier performance and risk information across the supplier lifecycle. We are also excited to unveil updates to other areas in the QAD Adaptive Applications solution portfolio including our QAD DynaSys Digital Supply Chain Planning and QAD Precision Global Trade and Transportation Execution capabilities. Taken together, this latest release enhances our customers’ intelligence, innovation and business agility to help them recognize, prepare for and leverage disruption to their competitive advantage.”

Based on QAD’s acquisition of Allocation Network, QAD’s new SRM gives manufacturers and their suppliers a single point of entry to facilitate real-time communication, improve procurement processes and reduce inbound supply risks. It delivers value across direct and strategic indirect procurement activities by improving strategic sourcing, supplier quality management, contract management and supplier performance.

Another new solution, QAD Sourcing adds new capabilities to further automate the source-to-contract process. This especially helps buyers better source direct materials and save valuable time when sourcing low-value or highly standardized products and services that do not require detailed communications with suppliers.

In addition to the latest updates to QAD Adaptive ERP, which features the QAD Enterprise Platform and Adaptive UX, QAD has enhanced related solutions in its Adaptive Applications portfolio, including QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning), QAD EQMS (Enterprise Quality Management System) and QAD Precision GTTE (Global Trade & Transportation Execution). QAD Precision GTTE has also added a new Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) solution allowing manufacturers and distributors to establish and successfully manage FTZs and bonded warehousing operations – resulting in lower import costs and improved supply chain velocity.

For details of the specific enhancements made to QAD Adaptive ERP and its related solutions, please visit the QAD Blog.

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

“QAD” is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

