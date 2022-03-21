Q4 Inc. Launches “Q4 Connect” Event Series

Q4’s CEO and CTO Discuss “Building the Platform to Connect the Capital Markets”

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced the launch of “Q4 Connect”, an event series that will kick off with a virtual fireside chat on the Q4 Virtual Events platform. The Connect event series will provide participants across the capital markets the opportunity to discuss trending topics such as ESG, share best practices, explore transformative technology and much more.

For its inaugural fireside chat, Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps is joined by Q4 CTO Warren Faleiro to talk about disrupting how the capital markets connect. From a purpose-built virtual events platform for investor relations and the capital markets, to aggregative data and analytics gathered across the IR digital landscape, Darrell and Warren will speak to how Q4 is building a modern, scalable, reliable and secure platform for investor relations, the sell-side and the buy-side. These events will be pre-recorded and will begin airing on Q4’s IR website for future on-demand consumption on April 12th.

“We are excited to kick off the first in a series of informal discussions on topics and themes that are highly relevant to our investors,” said Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps. “More broadly, we believe at the heart of the capital markets is the concept of connection; from bringing together the right investors with the right investment opportunities, and connecting data and insights that drive discovery and engagement. In our pursuit to attract and connect with the investors that want to know more about Q4, we believe this is a unique approach to drive further discovery and engagement of our story, our team, our perspectives and our priorities.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Sara Pearson, ir@q4inc.com

Media Inquiries:



Karen Greene, media@q4inc.com