Home Business Wire Q4 Inc. Hosts Fireside Chat with Board Chair Colleen Johnston and Board...
Business Wire

Q4 Inc. Hosts Fireside Chat with Board Chair Colleen Johnston and Board member Julie Silcock on International Women’s Day

di Business Wire

Q4 Board Members Share Perspectives on Stakeholder Management and the Role of the Board

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, announced it will host a virtual Fireside Chat with two of its esteemed board members, Chairperson Colleen Johnston and Julie Silcock, on March 8th, in honor of International Women’s Day.

Moderated by Q4 CEO Darrell Heaps, Colleen and Julie will share their insights on current capital markets dynamics, specifically in light of the shift to “stakeholder capitalism”, and how it impacts their role as board members. The fireside chat will be a live event hosted on the Q4 Virtual Events Platform, from 1:00pm to 1:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 8th and will also be available for reply on the Q4 Investor Website. To register for this event click here.

Q4 is proud to be at the forefront of board diversity best practices. According to a recent study conducted by Women Get on Board and irLabs, Q4 is one of a handful of newly listed companies on the TSX that has women on its board. The research, published last week, reflects that only 16% of board seats for newly listed companies on the TSX are occupied by women. Furthermore, only 5.5% of newly listed TSX companies have appointed a woman as chairperson.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Sara Pearson, ir@q4inc.com

Media Inquiries:

Karen Greene, media@q4inc.com

Articoli correlati

South American Education Program Expands Utilization of PowerSchool Solutions to Nearly 1 Million Uruguayan Students

Business Wire Business Wire -
Plan Ceibal initiative improves regular instruction, student performance monitoring, and hybrid learning capabilities for 800,000 Uruguayan students through PowerSchool...
Continua a leggere

Stride, Inc. Launches Pandemic-Proof Professional Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
Online leader shares two decades of teaching expertise in new event series for K-12 educators HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ongoing pandemic...
Continua a leggere

Faraday Future Receives Intelligent Manufacturing Equipment from Guangzhou MINO Equipment at Its Hanford Manufacturing Facility, Setting the Stage for FF 91 Delivery in Q3...

Business Wire Business Wire -
FF has worked closely with Guangzhou MINO Equipment to develop manufacturing equipment specific to the FF 91 Top-tier automotive supplier...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

South American Education Program Expands Utilization of PowerSchool Solutions to Nearly 1 Million Uruguayan...

Business Wire