Q4 Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie Silcock, Investment Banking Veteran, to Board of Directors

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform, today announced the appointment of Julie Silcock, currently a Senior Advisor at CDX Advisors, bringing 35 years of Capital Markets and M&A experience, to Q4’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

As a Senior Advisor at CDX Advisors, a tech-enabled investment bank, Ms. Silcock is involved in strategic advisory M&A and capital raising activities primarily for growth-oriented companies in the Southwest. Ms. Silcock previously served as Co-Head of Southwest Investment Banking at Houlihan Lokey and, prior to that, founded and acted as Head of Southwest Investment Banking at Citigroup. Ms. Silcock earned her M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business and holds a B.A. degree from Princeton University. She currently also serves on the boards of MoneyGram International, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a crude oil and petroleum shipping company, JC Skincare, a privately held beauty company and U.S. Ski and Snowboard.

“As a strategic growth capital and M&A advisor with deep expertise in capital markets transactions, I have an intrinsic understanding of, and appreciation for the value Q4 delivers to its clients through its world class technology and services,” said Ms. Silcock. “Now more than ever, all participants across the capital markets need clear investor communication and the ability to discover and engage with each other in a virtual environment. I look forward to working with this highly talented team and contributing to the growth and success of Q4.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie as an independent director to the Q4 board,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. “Julie brings invaluable and distinctive experience in the capital markets. We are excited to have her guidance and unique perspectives to help steer us as we continue to execute against our strategy, and capture the significant market opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

About Q4:

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,600 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Matt Tractenberg, ir@q4inc.com

Media: Karen Greene, media@q4inc.com