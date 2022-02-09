Q2 Recognizes 2021 Excellence Award Recipients

Q2 customers recognized for digital innovation excellence and community impact

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced the recipients of the 2021 Q2 Excellence Award. The award recognizes leading financial institutions who have achieved extraordinary outcomes for their organizations, customers and members; by delivering innovative digital products and services to drive value for account holders while strengthening the communities in which they live and work.

“We are proud to recognize the financial institutions that have positioned themselves on the leading end of digital transformation, delivering the best financial experience to their account holders and making an impact in their communities,” said Carlos Carvajal, chief marketing officer, Q2. “We congratulate these outstanding financial institutions who continue to set the standard for digital innovation.”

The 2021 Q2 Excellence Award recipients include the following financial institutions:

First United Bank and Trust was recognized with the Bank of the Year Award. For First United Bank, the new digital account opening experience has increased application pull through rate by more than 30 percent. Looking ahead, the bank will add treasury services and digital loans as part of its digital offering. This will help create a comprehensive end-to-end experience for commercial clients that bridges account opening, treasury onboarding, digital lending and relationship pricing for customer renewals. All while capturing the entire life cycle digitally for their most profitable accounts. Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 bank, mortgage and insurance locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It is one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest with assets of more than $12.5 billion, and it is among the largest privately held community banking organizations in the United States. First United provides a full range of financial services including banking, mortgage, insurance, and investment products and services, and is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely®.

Visions Federal Credit Union was recognized with the Credit Union of the Year Award. Beginning with digital account opening, the Visions team has seen 79 percent of their applications move to acceptance and a 14 percent increase in monthly active users on the platform, now topping over 104,000 monthly active users. They partnered with Q2 to roll out innovative solutions such as embedded secure IDnotifyTM, which offers members free identify theft protection and credit monitoring services. Additionally, they began promoting financial wellness solutions that are part of the Q2 platform and have seen 25 times increase in adoption and utilization of these embedded solutions. Using Q2’s digital banking platform with Innovation Studio, Visions is now able to take a concept from inception to execution in six months or less, sometimes even three months or less. Since its beginnings in 1966, Visions FCU remains committed to supporting and lifting up its communities and has grown to more than 230,000 members, who are served by over 50 branches in three states.

OnPoint Community Credit Union was recognized with the Agility Award in response to its digital strategy to simplify and automate the PPP loan application management and fulfillment process, while supporting local businesses and communities in a grave time of need. In four days, the credit union was up and running with Q2 Lending, adapting to changing SBA requirements and rising from zero loans fulfilled to over 4,400, which catapulted them to the seventh largest SBA loan provider. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Oregon, serving more than 465,000 members and with assets of $9 billion.

SouthState Bank was recognized with the Growth Award for its conversion to the Q2 platform while simultaneously completing a merger of equals with CenterState Bank. During this time, the bank was able to deliver a digital brand with 50 percent more traffic than with its previous solution and add 63 platform extensions utilizing Q2 Innovation Studio, with 70 percent adoption in just seven days. SouthState Bank is one of the leading regional banks in the Southeast, with a mission of helping customers find success. Between 2020 and 2021, SouthState converted more than 400,000 customers to the Q2 platform.

Oklahoma’s Credit Union was recognized with the Community Award for doing right by its members by supporting local retailers and restaurants through offering locally sourced cash rewards, volunteering to strengthen their surrounding community, and most notably, raising over $40,000 to benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation, ultimately strengthening communities and providing value to its members’ digital and personal lives. Oklahoma’s Credit Union has been happy to help Oklahomans for over 65 years. Currently, OKCU has over half a billion dollars in assets, employs more than 125 people and offers branch access at over 100 locations across Oklahoma and over 5,000 locations nationwide.

BankSouth was recognized with the Customer Creativity Award for paving the way for organizations to leverage groundbreaking and creative results using Q2’s ClickSWITCH and CardSwap solutions to acquire and onboard customers in geographic territories outside of the four traditional banking markets served by BankSouth branches today. With over 75 years of experience, BankSouth remains locally owned and managed with board members who have served for decades to make BankSouth the leading financial institution for people in the region and across the country.

SocietyOne was recognized with the Customer Innovation Award for its successful implementation of Q2’s Lending solution, which allowed the SocietyOne team to build on its pilot program and launch a more feature-rich product to market. The launch provided the bank with the ability to accept an asset as security against a loan, enabling it to configure product quickly and resulting in a product that now takes up 20 percent of its portfolio and increased average loan size by 62 percent. SocietyOne is Australia’s leading digital finance platform with a mission to help its borrowers and investors achieve their goals and provide both with a better deal.

