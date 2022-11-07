Q2 Recognized as Top Workplace by Austin American-Statesman

Award marks Q2’s 12th consecutive year on Greater Austin Top Workplaces list

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced it was recognized as a Top Workplaces 2022 award winner by Austin American-Statesman, marking its 12th consecutive year on the list. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

“At Q2, our people are passionate about our mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, Q2’s chief executive officer. “This purpose-driven focus has helped us build a strong company culture dedicated to serving our customers and communities worldwide.”

“We are honored to once again be named a top place to work,” said Kim Rutledge, Q2’s executive vice president, People. “This award has tremendous meaning because it is based on direct feedback from our team members. It is a testament to the great people that are a part of the Q2 organization and the strength of our mission.”

A key pillar of Q2 culture is centered on giving back to the communities it calls home through volunteerism and community service efforts, and Q2 utilizes digital solutions to enable employees to make meaningful contributions of time and money to causes that are relevant to them. Most recently, Q2 announced its partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to increase the impact and reach in building strong and diverse communities through its new Q2 Philanthropy Fund, which allows non-profits to apply for grants from Q2. A committee of Q2 employees will review the applications and award a $10,000 grant to 12 organizations from around the world.

As a global company, Q2 contributes to an array of organizations, including Code2College, JDRF, International Relief Teams, Lifeworks Austin, Friendship Home of Lincoln, HelpAge India, and food banks in many communities. In partnership with Austin FC, Q2 helps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the Central Texas community through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program and Austin FC Dream Starter Competition. These efforts are tied directly to Q2’s mission.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumers to small businesses and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

Carly Baker



Q2 Holdings, Inc.



carly.baker@q2.com

210-391-1706