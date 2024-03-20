Q2 Named a 2024 Top Workplaces USA Winner

National award recognizes Q2 among the top organizations in the country for the third consecutive year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced it has received the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award presented by Energage. The Top Workplaces USA award, built on the program’s 17-year history surveying more than 27 million employees across 60 markets, selects winners based on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.





“At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, chief executive officer, Q2. “We are proud to be once again recognized for our people-first culture and look forward to continuing to foster a workplace environment our teams can thrive in and are proud of.”

“At every level, Q2 is committed to empowering our talented people to fulfill our community-focused mission,” said Kim Rutledge, chief people officer, Q2. “The Top Workplaces USA award is based solely on feedback from our team members across the company, which underscores the value of the culture we have built.”

A key driver for Q2’s culture is the company’s corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists, Q2 Spark. Q2 team members give their time, resources, talent and expertise to impact their neighbors, customers and one another through volunteerism and community service efforts. In 2023, Q2 team members volunteered more than 10,000 hours of service to their communities and shared $1.3 million with philanthropic organizations. As a global company, Q2 contributes to an array of organizations, including African American Leadership Institute, JDRF, Lifeworks Austin, Friendship Home of Lincoln, Akshaya Patra, The Trevor Project and food banks across the country. In partnership with Austin FC, Q2 helps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the Central Texas community through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program and Austin FC Dream Starter Competition.

