Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Conference on Dec. 14, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will host its Investor Conference at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The event will feature presentations from Q2 Holdings’ senior management and will include strategic and financial updates.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2.com/. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on this website shortly after the event.

For more information about the event, contact Josh Yankovich. For more information about Q2, visit Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT
Maria Abbe

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

O: 1-512-846-3737 ext. 7037

maria.abbe@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

O: 1-512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

