Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Fourth Quarter 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the following conferences during the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Citi FinTech Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
  • Stephens Technology Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
  • DA Davidson FinTech Payments Conference on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jean Kondo

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

510-823-4728

jean.kondo@Q2.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Josh Yankovich

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

512-682-4463

josh.yankovich@Q2.com

