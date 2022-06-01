Home Business Wire Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conference During Second Quarter 2022
Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conference During Second Quarter 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced that it will attend the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

