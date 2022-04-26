Home Business Wire Q1, 2022 European Data Centre Developments Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire

Q1, 2022 European Data Centre Developments Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Q1 2022 – European Data Centre Developments” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Q1 2022 European Data Centre Development Report provides insight into each announced Data Centre Development plus an analysis of the City where the new development will be launched.

In Q1 2022, a total of thirty announcements have been made by some twenty-two Data Centre Providers, across eleven European countries with nine of the announcements to launch in the UK over the coming years, followed by Germany with five.

The following list shows the percentage announced in 2022 of the total announced m2 space in 2021, with a breakdown of when the space becomes available.

Percentage announced in 2022 of total 2021 announced m2:

  • 2022: 12.8%
  • 2023: 11.2%
  • 2024: 77.2%
  • 2025: 365.9%

The report concludes that continued new development growth is set to continue into 2022.

The Q1 2022 Edition provides:

  • Details of each announcement made
  • Profile of the Data Centre provider which made the announcement
  • Insight into the Metro city where the new development will be launched
  • Space becoming available in each city per the year 2022, 2023, 2023, 2025 and so on.
  • A forecast for power in the Metro where the new development will be launched from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026

Key Topics Covered:

  • Details of new Developments: Provider, Location, Size, Power, Investment, Launch date, other DCs offered by the provider in the same city
  • Data Centre Market overview of the city where new development is announced from 2022 to 2026
  • Forecast & Future Growth for the city where new Development is announced from 2022 to 2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja1yga

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

SpotSee Launches New Temperature Indicator, FreezeSafe

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpotSee®, a global leader in supply chain temperature indicators that protect life sciences products against damage and ensure...
Continua a leggere

EasyPost and BUKU Ship Partner to Provide a One-stop-shop for E-commerce Shipping Needs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Together, BUKU Ship and EasyPost provide customers with a single platform for shipping, carrier optimization, tracking, analytics, returns, and...
Continua a leggere

Centercode Moves User Testing Beyond Manual “Beta” to Automated “Delta” Testing

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Centercode Delta release of the platform uses an automated, machine learning-driven methodology to help brands efficiently bring high-quality,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SpotSee Launches New Temperature Indicator, FreezeSafe

Business Wire