<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Q-SYS Expands Regional Office in Bengaluru, India
Business Wire

Q-SYS Expands Regional Office in Bengaluru, India

di Business Wire

Accommodates substantial growth in the region with expanded training, development, and support capabilities

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#qsysQ-SYS is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India. This 23,620 sq. ft. facility will be the new hub for the SAARC region with sales and marketing, training, support, logistics, operations, as well as software development. In addition, it will house three state-of-the-art testing labs, two software quality assurance (SQA) labs, and a first-class training space for integrators, consultants, and end users to learn more about Q-SYS technologies.

“The adoption of Q-SYS in India has grown tremendously over the past few years, thanks to the increased awareness and business potential in the region,” says Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director, Q-SYS India. “We are pleased to move into this new facility which will accommodate our substantial growth, increase support capabilities to better serve our customers, as well as continue to proliferate Q-SYS with best-in-class training.”

“The Bengaluru office is an integral part of development for the software-based Q-SYS audio, video, and control Platform,” says John White, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Q-SYS. “This new facility gives our team the space to expand R&D capabilities, add software development, and, in turn, continually grow Q-SYS with the innovative capabilities our customers require.”

High Resolution Image
https://bit.ly/3eEKPga

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler

Sr. Digital Marketing & Global Communications manager

714.624.4527

Kristine.fowler@qsc.com
qsys.com

Press Contact (EMEA & South Asia):

Sandra Rothe

Media & PR Manager

+49 7261 6595 372

Sandra.rothe@qsc.com
qsys.com

Articoli correlati

Spectacular Array of Planar Display Solutions Installed at New Thunderbird School of Global Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
State-of-the-art headquarters features immense collection of cutting-edge visualization technologies, providing new ways for Thunderbird to recruit, instruct, collaborate and...
Continua a leggere

Atlan Becomes dbt Semantic Layer Launch Partner and Announces Integration

Business Wire Business Wire -
With column-level lineage and dbt metrics as a first-class citizen in Atlan, this partnership increases context, visibility, and self-service...
Continua a leggere

Fivetran Extends Integration With dbt to Help Companies Accelerate Value From Their Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fivetran Named a dbt Metrics Ready Partner Under New Semantic Layer OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in modern data...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Spectacular Array of Planar Display Solutions Installed at New Thunderbird School of Global Management

Business Wire