Q-SYS Expands Regional Office in Bengaluru, India

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#qsys—Q-SYS is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India. This 23,620 sq. ft. facility will be the new hub for the SAARC region with sales and marketing, training, support, logistics, operations, as well as software development. In addition, it will house three state-of-the-art testing labs, two software quality assurance (SQA) labs, and a first-class training space for integrators, consultants, and end users to learn more about Q-SYS technologies.

“The adoption of Q-SYS in India has grown tremendously over the past few years, thanks to the increased awareness and business potential in the region,” says Rajesh Mittal, Managing Director, Q-SYS India. “We are pleased to move into this new facility which will accommodate our substantial growth, increase support capabilities to better serve our customers, as well as continue to proliferate Q-SYS with best-in-class training.”

“The Bengaluru office is an integral part of development for the software-based Q-SYS audio, video, and control Platform,” says John White, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Q-SYS. “This new facility gives our team the space to expand R&D capabilities, add software development, and, in turn, continually grow Q-SYS with the innovative capabilities our customers require.”

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

