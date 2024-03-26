Home Business Wire Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms App Now Available
Enhancing the Zoom Rooms interface for heightened control capabilities

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q-SYS, a division of QSC LLC, is pleased to announce the Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms App. Integrators and IT end users can now enable third-party room controls using the new Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms App on all supported Zoom Rooms controller consoles.

This enhances the Zoom Rooms Controller already deployed in-room with the ability to display a Q-SYS user control interface (UCI) and enable users to effortlessly control room devices and services connected to the Q-SYS Core Processor, including displays, lighting, shades, and HVAC.

By leveraging the robust Q-SYS Control Engine, integrators and IT end users can create fully customized two-way control with user feedback available directly from the familiar Zoom Rooms interface. Additionally, the app enables Zoom Rooms to fully utilize the Q-SYS Ecosystem of Technology Partner Program integrations to design the ultimate Zoom experience for end users.

“Q-SYS and Zoom have a long history of working together to deliver great Zoom Rooms experiences in high-impact spaces, and the Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms App can elevate that experience even further by simplifying room control, offering a single pane of glass to control the entire space,” says Vic Bhagat, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

To learn more and to download the Q-SYS Control for Zoom Rooms app, please visit: qsys.com/zoom.

High Resolution Image

bit.ly/3TJJVRl

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

Q-SYS and QSC Pro Audio are divisions of QSC, LLC. For QSC’s legal entities and global presence, please see www.qsc.com/contact-us and www.qsys.com/contact-us

Contacts

QSC Press Contact:

Kristine Fowler

Sr. Digital Marketing & Global Communications manager

714.624.4527

Kristine.fowler@qsc.com
qsys.com

Press Contact (EMEA & South Asia):

Sandra Rothe

Media & PR Manager

+49 7261 6595 372

Sandra.rothe@qsc.com
qsys.com

