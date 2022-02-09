Q-nomy Launches Q-Flow 6.3 Service Pack 1

The latest edition of Q-nomy’s market-leading customer journey management solution introduces numerous advancements in system performance and user experience.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperience–Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced the release of version 6.3 SP1 of its Q-Flow® software platform.

This latest release delivers a new user interface for customer service agents, which is more intuitive and simpler to use. The new UI is also finely tuned to the needs of cross-channel service providers, offering quick navigation between in-store and digital channels, and built-in support for integrated video and other means of remote customer interactions.

The new version also includes numerous technical upgrades, providing extended integration and single-sign-on capabilities for delivering enterprise solutions. In addition, Q-Flow 6.3 SP1 streamlines the performance of various server and communication components.

“With the new release, we’re putting the emphasis on user experience,” says Eran Reuveni, Senior VP of Product and Business Strategy at Q-nomy. “Customer service environments become more complex and involve agents working remotely, across multiple channels. This creates a double challenge: necessitating a simplified user interface to help staff navigate the environment, as well as the back-end to keep interactions flowing quickly and smoothly, even at the largest scale of operation. Our software manages to tackle both these challenges with great success.”

Q-Flow 6.3 SP1 is now available to new and existing users of Q-nomy’s Q-Flow omnichannel customer journey management software.

