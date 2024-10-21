Q-nomy Inc. Launches Virtual Lobby 3.2.0, Enhancing Customer Check-In and Appointment Management

The Virtual Lobby application adds seamless virtual queuing and a personalized customer experience to Q‑nomy’s Q‑Flow® software platform.





MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppointmentBooking–Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and experience management solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Virtual Lobby 3.2.0.

Virtual Lobby is pivotal module within Q-nomy’s customer journey management software, Q‑Flow. It serves as a virtual waiting room for both walk-in customers and those who have booked appointments, whether customers are receiving services physically at an organization or remotely via phone or video calls.

Virtual Lobby 3.2.0 introduces key enhancements that simplify customer flow and reduce operational costs. The new Pre-Appointment Confirmation feature allows organizations to engage customers proactively, reducing no-show rates by enabling confirmations through personalized links or QR codes. Additionally, the enhanced virtual queue management system eliminates the need for expensive physical kiosks and digital signage, providing a fully virtual solution that simplifies both check-ins and waiting processes.

Customization capabilities have been significantly expanded in this release. Virtual Lobby 3.2.0 offers extensive options for tailoring the user interface and appointment management processes to meet the unique needs of diverse industries. From customizable login and check-in flows to multilingual support and comprehensive branding options, organizations can now create a more personalized and seamless customer experience. These enhancements ensure that Virtual Lobby integrates smoothly into various operational workflows, whether in healthcare, retail, finance, education, or government services.

Security remains a key focus with Virtual Lobby 3.2.0. The platform incorporates advanced authentication methods and data protection measures to safeguard customer information, ensuring that interactions are both secure and reliable. Administrators benefit from enhanced security configurations and flexible licensing options, providing peace of mind and compliance with industry-standard protocols. These security enhancements protect sensitive interactions and ensure that customer data is handled with the utmost care.

Eran Reuveni, VP of Product and Business Strategy at Q-nomy Inc., stated, “We are excited to introduce Virtual Lobby 3.2.0, which represents a meaningful enhancement to our Q‑Flow platform. This update not only improves operational efficiency and reduces costs but also offers advanced features that enhance the customer experience. Our goal is to provide organizations with effective and reliable tools to manage their appointments and queues seamlessly, and Virtual Lobby 3.2.0 is a testament to that commitment.”

About Q-nomy Inc.

Q-nomy develops advanced customer journey management and appointment booking software. Q‑nomy’s solutions synchronize scheduled and unscheduled appointments, enabling efficient handling of various meeting types, including face-to-face, video, or phone interactions. The software offers thorough management of pre- and post-interaction processes, ensuring the success of every customer meeting. Q‑nomy’s software is globally recognized in various sectors such as healthcare, government, finance, telecom, retail, and education.

Additional Resources:

Q-nomy’s Main Website – https://www.qnomy.com

Follow us on LinkedIn at – https://www.linkedin.com/company/q-nomy-inc-/

Contacts

Q-nomy Media Contact:



marketing@qnomy.com