Q CELLS Announces Major Push Into Hawaiian Solar Plus Storage Market With eStat Partnership

The partnership will enable development of resilient Zero Carbon Smart Homes and allow for NEM-equivalent savings in the Hawaiian market.

Q CELLS’ world-class solar modules and home energy storage system coupled with eStat’s energy optimization and management solutions will provide stable and resilient energy.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q CELLS officially announced plans for expanding its reach in the Hawaiian residential energy market through a partnership with eStat Inc.

eStat Inc. is focused on providing resilient and affordable clean energy solutions in the residential energy sector. eStat’s innovative cloud-based energy optimization and management technology allows homeowners to build a sustainable Zero Carbon Smart Home that achieves NEM-equivalent savings in Hawaii. As utilities phase out NEM programs, eStat’s technology will allow homeowners to achieve savings equivalent to those earned through NEM programs. The technology also enables homes to become resilient island nano-grids through storage batteries which provide backup power when service disruptions occur on the grid.

eStat recently partnered with Poncho’s Solar in Oahu, HI (in its 34th year of business) and plans to grow with more local partners and communities in the future to provide a steady supply of solar and storage systems to the Hawaiian market.

Q CELLS partnered with eStat to supply its world-class solar modules and Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G1 (“Q.HOME”) all-in-one home energy storage system for homeowners to consume clean solar energy in Hawaii. After nearly a year of refining features of the Q.HOME product, Q.HOME will be fully integrated with eStat’s cloud-based monitoring and management system, utilizing machine learning to enable home consumption to fully utilize onsite production and storage. The partnership will underscore eStat as Q CELLS’ primary O&M partner in the Hawaiian market.

Shane Kim, President of Q CELLS North America said, “We are thrilled to join forces with eStat Inc. who we have collaborated closely with over the past year to enhance our Q.HOME product and integrate eStat’s in-home energy monitoring and management solution. Hawaii is a very important market for renewables and Q CELLS is excited to play a leading role in helping facilitate a sustainable energy future for the state.”

John Borland, Director of eStat Hawaii, said, “We are happy to contribute to achieving Hawaii’s goal of generating all residential power from 100% renewable energy sources with the world-renowned renewables company, Q CELLS. Hawaii provides one of the best locations on earth for the deployment and maximum utilization of solar energy including solar-PV+Battery storage and solar-thermal hot water storage year round. We just completed a 4-month field test of the Q.HOME product on Oahu verifying its ability to achieve: 1) a Zero Carbon Smart Home, 2) a Resilient Island Nano-Grid (grid-tie and off-grid operation) and 3) NEM-Equivalent savings.”

About Q CELLS

Q CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with operations all over the world. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.

About eStat Inc.

CEO Harumi Fujii McClure founded eStat in 2019 with a customer centric view and assembled a talented team of energy industry professionals whose individual careers span over 20 years and who have deep connections with key stakeholders in the Hawaiian residential energy market. eStat combines optimal hybrid inverter and cloud-based control technology where power is supplied by a third party. eStat solves problems that are barriers to the introduction of solar such as curtailment and initial payment or capital investment for the power generation and energy storage equipment. For more information visit: https://www.estat.energy.

