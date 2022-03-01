Pyramid Analytics Will Put the Full Power of Scalable Decision Intelligence on Display at Big Data & AI World London

Big Data Requires More Than Traditional BI and Analytics Tools Can Deliver

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Business intelligence and analytics technology experts from Pyramid Analytics will present and provide demonstrations of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform at Big Data & AI World 2 – 3 March 2022 at ExCel London. Conference attendees will discover scalable solutions to help take data-driven decisions and intelligent innovation to the next level. Registration is free. News media and industry analysts can book a personal demo or interview with Pyramid’s Head of Product Management in advance by contacting pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is next-generation analytics and business intelligence (ABI) that was purpose built to deliver a streamlined, unified and inclusive decision-making experience. With a powerful direct query engine at its core, the Pyramid platform uniquely combines data prep, business analytics and data science in a single environment and scales for any data, any person, and any analytics needs with built in reliability, data governance and security.

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics experts will present at three sessions: Decision Intelligence: Goodbye BI, Hello to What’s Next in Business Analytics The Big Debate: Is Augmented Analytics the Future of BI? Decision Intelligence: What Is It and Why Should You Care?

Demonstrations of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform will be presented at regular intervals and on request throughout the conference at Booth B230 (adjacent to the keynote theatre).

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform has won numerous awards and analyst accolades.

Pyramid Analytics decision intelligence experts, Ian MacDonald, Director of Product Management, and Calvin Fuss, Solutions Engineer, are featured speakers at the following sessions:

Wednesday 2 March, 11:15 am GMT (Keynote Stage)



Decision Intelligence: Goodbye BI, Hello to What’s Next in Business Analytics – Join Calvin Fuss, a Pyramid Analytics Solution Engineer, who will explain the key characteristics of a Decision Intelligence platform, why they matter, and how an integrated Decision Intelligence Platform can help bring predictive analytics to more decision-makers across your organization.

Wednesday 2 March, 1:05 pm GMT (Theatre 1)



The Big Debate: Is Augmented Analytics the Future of BI? – With augmented analytics, AI and ML can be set to work on your company’s data and begin semi-autonomously cleaning data, looking for patterns, and discovering insights. Presenters: Ian MacDonald, Director of Product Management, Pyramid Analytics, and executives from DigiHaul and John Lewis Partnership.

Wednesday 2 March, 4:05 pm GMT (Theatre 1)



Decision Intelligence – What Is It and Why Should You Care? – Decision Intelligence is one of Gartner’s Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022. Gartner defines Decision Intelligence as “a practical domain framing a wide range of decision-making techniques bringing multiple traditional and advanced disciplines together to design, model, align, execute, monitor and tune decision models and processes.” Presenter: Ian MacDonald, Director of Product Management, Pyramid Analytics.

Executive Quote



Chas Kielt, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and Partner Marketing, Pyramid Analytics: “Enterprises have had to choose between self-service and governance, between scale and performance, between convenience and power, for too long. Today, the only way to win is to make intelligent decisions faster. That’s why Pyramid engineered an end-to-end Decision Intelligence solution that doesn’t force compromise. Now leading enterprises from around the world—including Volkswagen, Siemens, and Dell—use Decision Intelligence to fuel their growth and develop winning business strategies. When it comes to decisions, the choice is clear. With the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, compromise is no longer necessary.”

About Pyramid Analytics



The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unlocks the strategic value of enterprise data for everyone in the modern workforce. Only Pyramid unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) environment. Pyramid combines the performance of advanced predictive analytics with an intuitive user interface (UI) and AI guidance. Everyone from data scientists to non-technical business teams get the user experience (UX) they need to make informed decisions: Real-time, self-service access to trusted data; customized and contextual reports; and interactive and actionable analysis. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

