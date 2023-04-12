Pyramid Analytics named a Visionary in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for ABI Platforms

Pyramid Analytics was recognized for its Completeness of Vision as well as its Ability to Execute

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pyramid Analytics is pleased to announce it has been named a “Visionary” in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) Platforms report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Each year, Gartner issues its annual Magic Quadrant, which evaluates vendors from the ABI space. Per the leading analyst firm: “Gartner Magic Quadrant gives enterprise technology shoppers an unbiased assessment of how well competing providers are performing against Gartner’s market view and is supplemented by validated user reviews.”

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics named Visionary in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for ABI Platforms.

Pyramid is recognized among all 20 other vendors evaluated.

Pyramid’s vision for business and decision modeling: Tabulate and Solve

Recent product innovations include the new Tabulate and Solve modules within the Pyramid Platform. Tabulate—featuring a no-code/low-code interface—is designed for business modeling by business users without exporting data or manual manipulation in spreadsheets and is fully integrated into the platform. Solve is a powerful complement to Tabulate that generates prescriptive and optimization solutions based on user-designed decision models. Pyramid customers using Tabulate and Solve can query data directly while working in a familiar spreadsheet-like format, and insights can be easily shared with other users to make optimal business decisions.

Executing on complete, unified decision intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies data preparation, business analytics, and data science on a single, integrated platform. With a powerful suite of augmented analytics capabilities—including innovative applications of AI and ML—Pyramid lowers the skills barrier and empowers anyone within an organization to build a faster, more intelligent decision-making process. With the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, both technical and business users can get faster insights with any data, scale adoption for any person, and simplify analytics for any need. Schedule a demo of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform today.

Quote

Omri Kohl, CEO and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “We are thrilled to be named a Visionary ABI vendor. We thank Gartner for its careful evaluation of Pyramid Analytics and other vendors in our space. Our strong showing in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for ABI Platforms reflects our company’s focus on vision and execution. I’d also like to thank our customers and partners—we are grateful for their continued business and trust. I’m also proud of the incredible work accomplished by the entire Pyramid team. Together, we have built a Decision Intelligence Platform that’s preparing organizations for what’s next.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Kurt Schlegel, Julian Sun, David Pidsley, Anirudh Ganeshan, Fay Fei, Aura Popa, Radu Miclaus, Edgar Macari, Kevin Quinn, Christopher Long, 5 April 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. The Pyramid Platform provides direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo today.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not hinder talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

