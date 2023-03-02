Pyramid Analytics Invests in Benelux; Decision Intelligence Platform Provider to Speak at BDA Europe 2023 in the Netherlands

Attendees to learn how Decision Intelligence turns data into new lines of business and revenue

LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid) today announces its commitment to serving the needs of data-centric organizations in the Benelux through the hire of Laura Kotlinksi as an account executive for the region. Furthermore, Pyramid will exhibit and speak at the BDA Europe 2023 conference on March 8 in Utrecht, Netherlands, a premier big data analytics event that aims to educate, inform, and connect enterprises with technologies that will help them solve their data-centric and analytical challenges.

Key Points about BDA Europe:

Colin Shubrook, solutions engineer, will present “Decision Intelligence: What’s Next in Analytics” at 12:15 pm CET on March 8.

Attendees will learn how the Pyramid Analytics Decision Intelligence Platform streamlines and optimizes analytics processes, increases their ability to deliver insight to their business (from the C-suite to the frontline), eliminate siloed operations, and significantly reduce total cost of ownership.

Pyramid is a Gold sponsor of the big data analytics event and joins other exhibitors, including Intodq2, Actian, Vertica, Carto, Vast, and Fivetran.

BDA Europe 2023 is the premier big data analytics conference in Europe. It allows attendees to network, debate, and innovate with global experts and organizations recognized for their expertise in building and executing data and analytics strategies that drive innovation in business.

As part of its ongoing commitment to Pyramid customers, partners, and the wider user community in the Benelux region, Pyramid has hired Laura Kotlinski as an account executive. Previously active in South Africa, Laura will work with heads of analytics across the region to demonstrate the power of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform, which delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions.

Based in the region, Laura will head up efforts to highlight how organizations can get the best of data prep, business analytics, and data science with AI guidance—all in one platform—and how they can reduce cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation when it comes to implementing a strategic, organization-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics.

“It’s exciting that Pyramid continues to extend its footprint in the Benelux countries,” comments Jasper Drenth, manager of data delivery and analytics at Philadelphia Healthcare, a non-profit organization in the Netherlands that uses the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform. “We look forward to engaging with other local organizations to learn how we can all benefit further from data-driven decision-making processes, as well as predictive analytics and machine learning.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. The Pyramid Analytics platform provides direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. It brings together data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform, ready to empower anyone with the power of intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

