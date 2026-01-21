PX5 NET Earns TÜV Functional Safety Certification, Completing the Company’s Certified Embedded Software Stack

Certification of PX5 RTOS, file systems and networking stack with industry-standard APIs facilitates faster, lower-risk development of safety-critical embedded systems

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automotive--PX5, a global leader in high-performance real-time operating systems (RTOS) and middleware, today announced off-the-shelf functional safety certification of the PX5 NET embedded TCP/IP stack. This milestone means that all three PX5 core products — PX5 RTOS, PX5 FILE and PX5 NET — are now SGS-TÜV Saar certified, making PX5 the only RTOS provider delivering an end-to-end functional safety-certified software foundation for enabling faster, lower-risk development of mission-critical embedded systems across automotive, industrial, medical and rail industries.

PX5 NET is an embedded TCP/IP stack for deeply embedded IoT applications, delivering advanced real-time TCP/IP networking support as well as enhanced safety, security and portability for embedded RTOS. Providing a native BSD Sockets API, PX5 NET streamlines development, ensures compatibility and ease of use, safeguards against memory corruption vulnerabilities, and sets a new standard for network packet integrity for embedded devices. Developers can leverage PX5 NET’s TÜV certification alongside PX5 RTOS and PX5 FILE to significantly reduce the time, cost and risk associated with system-level certification.

“Functional safety directly affects system reliability and security, which is why developers need software they can trust,” said William Lamie, CEO of PX5. “With all three of our products now fully TÜV certified, developers can get their safety-critical systems to market more rapidly and with lower risk by leveraging pre-certified components instead of having to certify from scratch. They will also be able to feel confident that application code is secure, reliable and certifiable without compromising size, speed or performance.”

Certified Software with Industry-Standard APIs

SGS-TÜV Saar, an accredited, independent organization for testing and certifying embedded software for safety-related systems, awarded TÜV certification to PX5 RTOS in 2024 and PX5 FILE in 2025. All three products are also certified to the highest levels of IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262 and EN 50128 functional safety standards, specifically IEC 61508 SIL 4, IEC 62304 Class C, ISO 26262 ASIL D and EN 50128 SW-SIL 4.

PX5 RTOS was the first RTOS to offer a native POSIX pthreads API, enabling portability and reuse of multithreaded C applications while maintaining a small memory footprint and hard real-time performance. PX5 FILE delivers a native Linux file system API with full FAT 12/16/32/exFAT support and fault-tolerant operation. PX5 NET completes the stack with a POSIX socket–compatible networking interface, enabling developers to build connected, safety-certified systems using familiar APIs. All PX5 products include complete source code, full development tool support and royalty-free licensing.

Immediate Availability

The complete suite of functional safety certifications for PX5 RTOS, PX5 FILE and PX5 NET is available today directly from PX5. For more information, developers can visit www.px5rtos.com or e-mail info@px5rtos.com.

About PX5

Headquartered in San Diego, California, PX5 provides the industry’s most advanced runtime solutions for deeply embedded applications. With decades of domain expertise, including having created the ThreadX real-time operating system, PX5 is pushing the boundaries of how industry standards can improve the safety, security and portability of applications running on microprocessor-based systems. The industrial-grade PX5 RTOS is an advanced, fifth-generation RTOS designed for the most demanding embedded applications, featuring a native implementation of the POSIX pthreads API and best-of-class size and performance.

