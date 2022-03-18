Home Business Wire PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of Direct Connect Mobile App
Business Wire

PuzzleHR Announces the Launch of Direct Connect Mobile App

di Business Wire

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–PuzzleHR, headquartered in Tampa and a national leader in the HRaaS (Human Resources as a Service) Industry, has announced the release of PuzzleHR Connect! their innovative Direct Connect App.

“We are extremely excited to take this next step in our journey of intelligently leveraging technology to disrupt the HR Status Quo and better serve our clients and their employees,” said Lonny Ostrander, CEO and Founder of PuzzleHR.

The PuzzleHR Direct Connect! App is available exclusively to PuzzleHR customers and gives clients, employees, and their managers direct access to real-time HR related assistance, keeping them focused, productive, and compliant while allowing operations to move forward seamlessly.

“Everyday employees and their managers have questions that distract them from their day-to-day responsibilities and bog down the HR department,” said Chris Timol, President and PuzzleHR Founder. “Simple employee questions regarding paystub access, changes in health insurance, and the like take up valuable time and distract employees. Frontline managers need to deal with issues in real time to ensure goals are met and that the company is set up for success.”

PuzzleHR, delivers a complete range of outsourced Human Resources solutions, from benefit and payroll management and talent acquisition to learning, development and engagement. The PuzzleHR team is taking expedited action as employers across the country face a Great Resignation, talent shortage, and need these solutions now.

This innovative employee connection solution is available on Apple App Store and Google Play on Android today for PuzzleHR clients.

About PuzzleHR

PuzzleHR is America’s premier HR as a Service provider (HRaaS). By delivering white glove solutions to HR challenges, PuzzleHR turns HR from a business cost center into a Revenue Driver. Are you ready to solve your HR puzzle? Visit puzzlehr.com today.

Contacts

Chris Timol, President
Email:Timol@puzzlehr.com

Articoli correlati

Blast Into Battle as the New Cannoneer Class in MapleStory M

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wield a Deadly Hand Cannon Alongside an Attack Support Monkey with the Mobile MMORPG’s Newest Character Class LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MapleStoryM--This...
Continua a leggere

Perfect Corp. Presents Pioneering NFT Solution with AR Virtual Try-on Capability at 2022 South by Southwest Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
The trailblazing virtual try-on enabled NFT solution empowers beauty and fashion brands to create fully immersive NFTs, bringing innovation...
Continua a leggere

LendingPoint Announces Record Growth for Second Half Of 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Achieves Second Straight Year of Profitable Growth ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendingPoint, an AI-driven CreditTech platform, today announced it achieved record growth...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Il gruppo Alpega lancia un servizio unico e gratuito per le ONG a supporto...

Business Wire