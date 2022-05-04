Pulumi Infrastructure as Code Goes Universal

Pulumi CrossCode and support for new languages provides universal authoring of infrastructure using all popular programming languages and universal translation from any cloud format

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloud Engineering leader Pulumi today, from the second annual PulumiUP conference, announced Pulumi CrossCode, the universal translation technology powering Pulumi infrastructure and policy as code. CrossCode provides all cloud builders—developers and infrastructure experts alike—the ability to tap into the power of any cloud in any language. Pulumi also today announced support for any Java language (Java, Scala, Clojure, Groovy, Kotlin), as well as YAML, expanding its language support beyond .NET (C#, F#, PowerShell), Node.js (JavaScript, TypeScript), Go, and Python. Java brings infrastructure as code to millions of developers. YAML provides a simple declarative format, tapping into the full Pulumi platform and enabling simple use-cases and tooling.

Pulumi CrossCode Makes Cloud Infrastructure as Code Universal

Pulumi CrossCode is the universal translation layer to Pulumi’s infrastructure as code engine that enables infrastructure and policy as code in the industry’s most popular and powerful programming languages. It converts any infrastructure as code format, including Terraform, CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager, and Kubernetes configuration, to any supported Pulumi language. It also interoperates with all existing infrastructure provisioned by any means, including other infrastructure as code systems.

All of these new capabilities integrate with the Pulumi Cloud Engineering Platform, which includes reusable multi-language components, secrets management, CI/CD integrations, policy as code, and the Pulumi Registry. Pulumi accelerates practitioner productivity by 50% or more by making infrastructure as code infinitely easier for all development and operations teams to use.

“Pulumi has made infrastructure as code universal across our organization. We use it to do everything from setting up developer pipelines, managing AWS accounts to provide strong isolation, and deploying serverless applications,” said Philipp Jardas, principal software engineer at Qualifyze. “Pulumi is a real game changer in how to scalably and reliably manage infrastructure.”

Pulumi Adds Support for Java, one of the Largest Language Ecosystems in the Cloud

With new support for Java, Pulumi expands reach to the large community of Java developers who previously have not been able to use infrastructure as code to tame cloud complexity. Organizations can now use all JVM-based languages such as Java, Scala, Clojure, Groovy, Kotlin to build, deploy, and manage cloud infrastructure. One of the most powerful and flexible programming languages due to its platform independence and widespread use in large organizations, Java is currently in use by more than 35 percent of developers, according to the 2021 StackOverflow Developer Survey.

“We are seeing Cloud Engineering becoming a critical component of the services we offer to clients across a variety of industries. Pulumi is aligned with our focus on applying robust software engineering practices for our clients,” said Pawel Dolega, CTO VirtusLab. “We saw an opportunity to apply our deep JVM ecosystem experience to Pulumi to help bring support for Java and other JVM languages to the Pulumi open source project. We are excited to see this support now become available in the mainline Pulumi project – opening Pulumi’s Cloud Engineering Platform up to the Java and JVM ecosystems.”

“Java is the world’s most popular programming platform, chosen by nearly 10 million developers, and Pulumi’s approach to infrastructure as code is a great fit for Java developers,” said Brian Goetz, Java language architect at Oracle. “Pulumi enables developers to express infrastructure cleanly as Java code, leveraging the Java language and the rich, vibrant Java ecosystem of libraries and tools to describe their cloud infrastructure.”

Pulumi Adds YAML Support, Bridging the Dev and Ops Divide

With new support for YAML, Pulumi enables a simpler, industry-standard markup format for expressing infrastructure as code, that continues to tap into its multi-language ecosystem. YAML supports three common use cases. First, YAML allows for a simple entrypoint to infrastructure as code, when architectures are in the 10s of resources, with the ability to seamlessly eject out of YAML into any of Pulumi’s supported languages as infrastructure becomes more complex over time. Second, shared services platform teams can define infrastructure with built-in best practices using the full richness and capabilities of a general-purpose language–where advanced capabilities like encapsulation and abstraction are often warranted–while another team consumes those components from YAML. Last, YAML also provides for a simpler data format for tooling scenarios where developers may want to generate or parse infrastructure as code definitions. By supporting industry-standard formats over proprietary ones, Pulumi reduces lock-in and taps into an ecosystem of great tools, including the CUE language which integrates with Pulumi’s YAML support out of the box.

Universal Packages Exploding in All Languages

Pulumi also added new packages spanning cloud and SaaS partners and components with support for Oracle Cloud, Databricks, and EventStore. This adds to existing support for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Auth0, CloudFlare, Confluent Cloud, Datadog, DigitalOcean, Docker, GitHub, Kong, MinIO, MongoDB Atlas, PagerDuty, Snowflake, Spot by NetApp, and SumoLogic. Additionally, new components include out-of-the-box support for container applications, Kubernetes clusters, serverless applications, and more. Additionally, the new AWS Cloud Development Kit (CDK) on Pulumi allows any CDK package to be consumed from Pulumi. Every one of these packages is available in all supported languages, Java and YAML included.

“Pulumi and the CDK have always shared a philosophy of harnessing the power of programming languages to manage the growing complexity of cloud infrastructure,” said Elad Ben-Israel, co-founder and CEO at Monada and creator of the CDK. “Now that CDK constructs can be seamlessly used in Pulumi, our community is ready to collaborate on a shared ecosystem of abstractions that encapsulate modern cloud complexity and significantly boost our collective productivity.”

Pulumi launched all of these new capabilities at PulumiUP, its annual conference for the Pulumi community and to celebrate continued momentum in the infrastructure as code market. All of the new capabilities are freely available in Pulumi’s flagship infrastructure as code project, which recently surpassed 12K stars on GitHub.

“Our mission at Pulumi has always been to tame the scale and complexity of modern cloud infrastructure and increase developer productivity, using the languages they know and optimally leveraging the resources made available to them by public cloud providers and the Pulumi ecosystem,” said Joe Duffy, Pulumi Co-Founder and CEO. “The innovations announced today make infrastructure as code universally accessible to all cloud operators and developers, giving them more power than ever before to program the cloud to best suit their needs. Harnessing the modern cloud to accelerate business has never been easier, faster and more productive than it is with our platform today.”

“We switched to Pulumi from Terraform because of Pulumi’s deep, native support for Kubernetes, its standard programming languages, and its fantastic support,” said Chris Simmons, Site Reliability engineering lead at Laybuy. “We can now service our application developers with infrastructure modeled in languages they understand, which enables them to ship faster than ever.”

“The ability to use infrastructure as code with standard languages was key to modernizing our development practices, increasing development speed, and delivering customer services faster,” said Tomas Jansson, software architect at Elkjøp Nordic. “Using Pulumi, we are building a self-service platform that enables developers to easily provision new environments in Azure and Kubernetes. In particular, Pulumi’s Automation API made it possible for us to flexibly automate provisioning so that Elkjøp can maintain control while giving developers full freedom within their provisioned environments.”

“To build our innovative Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service, we needed a modern infrastructure as code platform that could meet the demands of multiple clouds, blockchain protocols, and distributed architectures,” said Roderik van der Veer, CTO and founder, SettleMint. “Pulumi’s support for modern languages along with its programmatic API interface are a unique and powerful combination that enabled us to dynamically automate infrastructure provisioning for the SettleMint platform.”

“Pulumi enables us to harness the modern cloud so we can reinvent how the financial industry manages clients and meets regulations with Software-as-a-Service,” said Keith Redmond, vice president of SaaS engineering at Fenergo. “Our developers can use standard programming languages to build and release cloud applications faster than using domain-specific languages, and they can use software engineering best practices such as frequent testing and code reviews to maintain the security and reliability of our applications.”

“As the possibilities afforded by the cloud empower development teams to innovate faster, the rise of offerings such as managed services has made infrastructure management more varied and complex,” said KellyAnn Fitzpatrick, senior industry analyst at RedMonk. “While provisioning and managing infrastructure becomes more challenging and the related skill sets increasingly fragmented, organizations also struggle to hire and retain requisite talent. By making its infrastructure as code platform more universal, Pulumi endeavors to meet a broad range of users and teams where they are and to help them deliver the infrastructure requirements of organizations of all types and sizes.”

About Pulumi

Pulumi’s Cloud Engineering Platform unites infrastructure teams, developers and security engineers around one software engineering process for delivering modern cloud applications faster and speeding innovation, with best practices out-of-the-box. Pulumi’s universal infrastructure as code engine helps teams tame the cloud’s complexity using the world’s most popular programming languages (TypeScript, Go, .NET, Python, and Java) and markup languages (YAML, JSON, and CUE). This enables teams to use a single pipeline for delivering and securing infrastructure and applications on any cloud—public, private, or hybrid—including AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes and more than 60 other cloud and SaaS providers. Organizations of all sizes, from startups to the Global 2000, have chosen Pulumi for their cloud transformation and modernization needs. Founded by Microsoft, AWS, and Google software veterans in 2017, Pulumi is headquartered in Seattle and is backed by leading VC firms. For more information, visit www.pulumi.com.

