Published in Frontiers in Public Health: Halo™ – A Universal Fluorescence Reader Based Threat Agent Detection Platform – A Proof of Concept Study Using SARS-CoV-2 Assays

Halo reader proves to be more sensitive than commercially available tests.

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C2Sense, Inc. has published a proof-of-concept study in Frontiers in Public Health demonstrating the sensitivity and specificity of its Halo™ technology platform to detect SARS-CoV-2.





Due to their ease of use and availability, rapid antigen tests are excellent indicators of infection in public health. Hence there is a critical need to increase the sensitivity of these tests and develop innovative solutions. In response, C2Sense, a MA-based start-up developed Halo, a small, highly accurate, consumer-friendly diagnostic reader paired with fluorescently labeled lateral flow assays and custom software for collection and reporting of results.

The focus of the study was to assess the analytical performance of Halo in detecting live virus, in comparison to commercially available tests, for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The performance of the Halo system was tested against six different commercially available assays and found to be most sensitive for the detection of all virus strains, except for wild type.

The Halo system is a universal reader that can be used for multiplexed detection. In addition to fluorescence-based measurements, the Halo system is capable of analyzing colorimetric and time-resolved assays.

“This proof-of-concept data supports the efficacy and sensitivity of C2Sense’s Halo diagnostic solution. We are extremely pleased to report independent validation of consistent and reproducible detection of SARS-CoV-2 using our Halo system,” said Dr. Robert Deans, Chief Technology Officer at C2Sense.

With the evolution of different virus strains, testing will be required for the foreseeable future. The availability of low-cost, scalable tools such as the Halo platform, that provide accurate results in a timely manner, is critical for at-home, school, or clinic testing scenarios.

About Halo

Halo combines proprietary hardware and software designed and developed by C2Sense with commercially available rapid diagnostic tests to rapidly identify viruses, pathogens, analytes, and contaminants. Halo is highly accurate, digitally connected, and easy to use. For more information on Halo, visit www.c2sense.com.

About C2Sense

At C2Sense, we use our expertise in luminescence techniques, computer science, and optics to develop advanced sensing solutions. Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, the company, an MIT “Tough Tech” startup, was founded to address the unmet need for advanced sensing technologies. Our focus is where we can make the biggest difference: Smart Packaging, Health & Diagnostics, and Industrial Sensing. Learn more at www.C2Sense.com. Follow us at @C2Sense.

