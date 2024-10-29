PublicSquare Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date & Conference Call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare”), America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2024 results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. PublicSquare will issue a news release containing third quarter 2024 financial results on November 12, 2024, after the U.S. stock market closes.





The conference call can be heard live through a link on the PublicSquare Investor Relations website investors.publicsquare.com. During prepared remarks, management will respond to inbound, submitted questions received ahead of the call. Questions may be submitted starting November 5, 2024, through the Say Technologies platform at saytechnologies.com/psq-holdings-inc-2024-q3. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 210-4474 domestically or (646) 960-0693 internationally, referencing conference ID # 9605882. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.

investment@publicsquare.com

pr@publicsquare.com