PublicSquare Announces Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Speak at the Inaugural PublicSquare Business Summit – Orlando, FL, October 10-11, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” or the “Company”), America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem valuing life, family, and liberty, today announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be speaking at the inaugural Public Square Business Summit being held in Orlando, FL, on October 10-11, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. Kennedy joins a distinguished and influential lineup of speakers set to engage in interactive panels, share insights, and help attendees explore the intersection of commerce and politics. Participants will gain valuable tools and strategies to drive business growth in today’s evolving landscape.









Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, commented, “We at PublicSquare are thrilled to be joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at our inaugural Business Summit. Robert Kennedy Jr. is a world renowned leader on health & wellness, transparency in government, and the importance of supporting small business owners and the communities they serve.

“With the emphasis we at PublicSquare place on promoting healthy products with quality, clean ingredients made from American families you can trust, we’re looking forward to the inspiration and knowledge on these topics that Kennedy will share with our community.”

Public Square Business Summit Information

The PublicSquare Business Summit will be held in Orlando, FL, on October 10-11, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. It will feature renowned speakers such as Tony Robbins, RFK Jr., Donald Trump Jr., Governor Doug Burgum, Kelly Loeffler, Pat Lencioni, and many other notable leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the future of the Parallel Economy. The event will feature speaking sessions, topical breakout sessions, and a “Shark Tank” pitch competition, among other noteworthy experiences. For more information on how to attend, please visit http://publicsquare.com/summit.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America’s leading commerce and payments ecosystem, valuing life, family, and liberty. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment comprises Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment comprises EveryLife, a premium D2C life-affirming baby products company. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. Download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com to learn more.

Contacts

For press inquiries please contact press@publicsq.com

Register for a Business Summit press pass at: https://www.publicsquare.com/summit-press

Investors Contact:

investment@publicsquare.com

Media Contact:

pr@publicsquare.com