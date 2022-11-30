PTP Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

NORWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apnproud–PTP, Unlocking the Potential of the Cloud, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that PTP has successfully met AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS. AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates PTP as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP.

“PTP is proud to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status,” said Rick Pitcairn, VP of Managed Services. “Our team is dedicated to enabling Life Sciences companies to accelerate the development of treatments more rapidly by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

PTP suite of managed security services helps customers fill technology and process gaps to ensure security risks are properly addressed and aligned with the AWS Shared Security Model. PTP delivers services to further protect data on AWS and on user devices, as well as detection of threats and the triage, escalation and remediation of security incidents, 24x7x365.

Joseph Hollander, the CEO of Scranton Primary Healthcare Center, wrote to PTP that “The transition from actual hosted servers to cloud based was seamless and problem free. PTP scheduled the migration at a time that was convenient for us and did thorough testing before asking us to confirm functionality. PTP made certain that resources were available to resolve any issues that arose as a result of the migration. PTP scheduled testing and orientation with us when it was convenient, making certain patient care was not affected.” Mr. Hollander added “Scranton Primary has experienced a 91% increase in patient encounters over the last five years, and PTP has made sure we have all the tools we need not only to provide patient care but also to grow and prosper.”

About PTP – Who are we? Cloud experts. Industry veterans. Champions of game-changing innovation.

PTP is a company of enablers. Our customers are innovators that do not have time to wait on technology and turn to PTP to assess, design, manage and optimize their technology in the cloud. We are passionate about meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations and advocating on their behalf.

