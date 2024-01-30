PTC’24 Sets Attendance Record, Unveils Leadership, and Prepares for D.C. Conference

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Conference–The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) today announced a historic milestone with a record-breaking surge in attendance at PTC’24. In its 46th year, the event saw a 15% increase in official registrants compared to the previous largest annual conference. An estimated 9,400+ C-suite executives, industry professionals and venture capitalists representing 80+ nations from across the digital ecosystem participated in the most successful conference to-date.





“We are delighted by the overwhelming response to our recent event, and we are excited to welcome our new Board of Governors,” said Brian Moon, CEO, PTC. “These accomplished individuals bring a wealth of experience, diverse perspectives, and a shared vision for advancing the digital infrastructure and telecommunications sectors.”

The 2024-25 PTC Board of Governors Officers and Members include:

Officers:



Bill Barney (Asian Century Equity), President and Chair



Paul McCann (McCann Consulting), Vice President



Lynn Smullen (Oracle), Secretary



Brian Tellam (Cornerstone Capital Partners), Treasurer

Board of Governors Members:



Paul Abfalter, Managing Director of North Asia and Head of Global Wholesale, Telstra



Bill Barney, Chairman, Asian Century Equity



Sean Bergin, Co-founder and President, APTelecom



Tito Costa, Chief Revenue Officer, Elea



Heather Hudson, Professor Emerita



Paul McCann, Managing Director, McCann Consulting



Laurie Miller, President and CEO, Southern Cross Cable Network



Cengiz Oztelcan, CEO, Gulf Bridge International



Isabelle Paradis, President, Hot Telecom



Robert Pepper, Head, Global Connectivity Policy and Planning, Meta



Masaaki Sakamaki, Vice Chair, PTC Japan



Mike Sauer, Vice President Americas, Aqua Comms



Lynn Smullen, Senior Vice President, Strategic Clients Group, Oracle



Brian Tellam, Managing Partner, Cornerstone Capital

Looking ahead, PTC is gearing up for its highly anticipated PTC’DC conference in Washington, D.C., scheduled for 5-6 September 2024. This conference is poised to bring together a diverse and influential gathering of government officials, regulators, digital infrastructure investors, policy experts, financial leaders, network services providers, data center operators and more.

“PTC’DC is not just an event; it’s a strategic move to expand our footprint and influence across the industry. We are excited to bring together key stakeholders, thought leaders, and decision-makers to tackle the pressing issues facing the digital infrastructure, telecommunications and ICT sectors today,” said Bill Barney, President and Chair, PTC.

Attendance at PTC’DC will be exclusive and limited to ensure a focused and engaging experience for participants. Registration for this landmark event is set to open in February 2024, offering an early opportunity for industry professionals to secure their spot at the forefront of discussions shaping the future of our digital world.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to the advancement of digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT globally, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org.

