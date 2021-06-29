PT&C Announces New Cloud-Based Software Solutions – Collaborative Construction Cost Book and Estimation SaaS

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Project Time & Cost, LLC (PT&C), an Engineering News-Record Top 50 Program Management firm, today announced the launch of PT&C CostCenter. This cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) offers an integrated set of tools for agencies and commercial enterprises who need up-to-date construction cost data and efficient solutions for collaborative cost estimating – one of the most secure and advanced cost estimating toolboxes available at market.

PT&C CostCenter acts as an information hub for its cost engineering applications and provides an overarching view of key performance indicators. As users integrate additional PT&C applications into their company workspace, they will find an E2E facilities cost lifecycle ecosystem at their fingertips. These innovative solutions include PT&C CostBook, PT&C CostBase, and PT&C CostPro.

“The tools we’re delivering to market today represent a full integration of capabilities that will reduce risk in cost estimating for construction management,” according to CEO Bob Stalick. “With price volatility in material and labor costs being greater than ever before, we deliver a solution to meet industry demand head-on, with a cost estimation process that is fast, safe and accurate.”

PT&C’s 40 years of experience in providing specialized program management services are the foundation for delivering this capability in a cloud-based platform with deep insight into more than 35,000 cost elements, including historical trends and geographical adjustments. The tools are backed by a team of seasoned cost professionals to support any client need.

“Our users gain increased visibility and efficiency of enterprise facilities management through a centralized application suite,” according to Andy Reape, PT&C vice president. “This built-in modularity allows users to use only the applications they need, giving clients a solution to create detailed estimates based on current, accurate, and defensible cost data.”

PT&C’s mission is to provide the construction industry with smart estimation solutions. The construction software is designed specifically to help solve coordination problems for owners, contractors, engineers, and architects. Regardless of the size or complexity of a project, construction teams can have confidence in the accuracy of their cost data, simplified workflows, and better collaboration. With these tools, project managers and developers will have better cost estimates built on up-to-date data reflecting current market trends and labor costs.

PT&C CostBook, which works seamlessly with either estimation solution, provides transparent construction cost data. Maintained by experienced cost engineers, this out-of-the-box solution features over 35,000 searchable constructive tasks alongside an extensive catalog of modern construction materials.

PT&C CostBase is designed to build out simple estimates quickly. PT&C CostPro is a comprehensive cost estimating platform built on decades of expertise calculating accurate assessments of complex construction costs to help customers work efficiently.

“Offering these software tools to our clients will help them do their job better, faster, and with less rework required,” said Reape.

For nearly 40 years, PT&C has provided project management, cost engineering, and custom digital solutions, primarily for federal agencies and large commercial clients. Comprised of a team of dedicated professionals, PT&C has been repeatedly named to ENR’s list of the Top 50 Program Management firms and Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee firms.

