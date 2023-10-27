PSSI Global Services selects Eutelsat Group to expand Live sports content delivery over North America

Delivering premium Live sports events across North America

Enabling PSSI to be a driving force for the continent’s remote broadcast transmission services

Highlighting the continued importance of satellite in the media supply chain for professional video

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange; ETL) announces that PSSI Global Services has signed a new agreement, renewing and expanding a partnership for capacity on its EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite.

PSSI Global Services is a worldwide leader in broadcast transmission solutions for major live sports events. With over 40 years of experience, along with the Pittsburg Teleport Gateway and a fleet of over 30 C-band and Ku-band satellite uplink production trucks, PSSI offers a seamless end-to-end service, specializing in the coordination, production and distribution of domestic and international events. With Eutelsat Group as their primary satellite operator for the past 5 years, PSSI are continuing to grow their remote production services, for high value sports content contribution to broadcast rights holders, with premium North American clients including MMA, UFC, NFL, NHL, NBC Sports, PGA, FOX Sports, and CBS Sports.

Rob Lamb, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of PSSI Global Services commented



“It has been our pleasure over the years to work closely with the Eutelsat team to provide transmission services for our broadcast and special event customers worldwide. The combination of the Eutelsat satellite transponder bandwidth along with the PSSI International Teleport (PIT) and Eutelsat Iztapalapa Teleport for satellite access control, reception and connectivity services has been a homerun for PSSI and our clientele.”

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Group Senior Regional VP, Media Sales Americas added: “We are delighted to further our relationship with PSSI Global in the delivery of Live premium Sports content and to support the expansion of the broadcaster ecosystem across North America. Professional video is an important market for Eutelsat Group and we ensure that our clients have the best services and capacity for their long-term needs. This collaboration pinpoints once again the vital role of satellite in the media supply chain for professional video, specifically major Live sporting events where prime quality is an absolute must.”

About PSSI Global Services



Since 1979, PSSI Global Services has specialized in the coordination, production and distribution of domestic and international programming. As global live event management, transmission, production and connectivity experts, PSSI Global Services seamlessly handles transmissions via C-band, Ku-band, fiber, IP and bonded cellular and provides live video, audio and data services across the globe. The company currently owns and operates over 50 mobile transmission vehicles — more than any other transmission services provider — based throughout North America, as well as PSSI International Teleport, PSSI Pittsburgh Videotech Center, and international and domestic C/Ku flyaway uplink systems. For more information, visit http://www.pssiglobal.com

About Eutelsat Group



Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.



The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.



Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

Contacts

Eutelsat Group Media Enquiries

Media

Katie Dowd



kdowd@oneweb.net

Alastair Elwen



+44 20 7251 3801



eutelsatgroup@fgsglobal.com

Armand Noury



+33 6 60 07 16 97



eutelsat@agenceproches.com

Investor

Thomas Cardiel



+33 6 99 07 86 47



tcardiel@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge



hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com

Christine Lopez



clopez@eutelsat.com