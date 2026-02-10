PsiQuantum Appoints Victor Peng as Interim CEO; Co-Founder Jeremy O’Brien to Become Executive Chairman

Veteran computing executive joins leadership team as company enters next phase of scale and execution

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PsiQuantum today announced the appointment of Victor Peng, a veteran of the computing industry and former President at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), as Interim Chief Executive Officer, enabling Co-Founder Jeremy O’Brien to take up the role of Executive Chairman. O’Brien will lead the Board of Directors and continue to guide PsiQuantum’s strategy and key partnerships, working closely with the leadership team to deliver on the founding team’s mission of building and deploying the world’s first utility-scale quantum computers. With Peng serving as Interim CEO and O’Brien in the Executive Chairman role, PsiQuantum has experienced leadership in place as it conducts its search for a permanent CEO.

Over the past decade, PsiQuantum has built the core technologies required to deliver and deploy fault-tolerant quantum computers. This includes the development of its mass-manufacturable silicon photonic chipset, Omega; new platforms and partnerships for advancing fault-tolerant algorithms; intermediate scale test systems; new cryogenic form factors; and the announcement of the world’s first utility scale quantum computing sites in Brisbane, Australia, and Chicago, Illinois. Peng’s deep experience scaling complex technologies and leading global organizations through periods of rapid growth and execution will build on this foundation to accelerate PsiQuantum’s core mission.

“PsiQuantum was founded to realize the potential of quantum computing, and the team has spent years doing the hard technical work to make that possible,” said Jeremy O’Brien, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of PsiQuantum. “As we shift into large-scale deployment and execution, Victor brings exactly the leadership we need. He has guided multiple major computing platform transitions, and I’m excited to partner closely with him as we deliver on PsiQuantum’s mission.”

Peng will lead PsiQuantum’s day-to-day operations and execution, shaping the company’s business, financial, and operational strategies. In this role, he will leverage his industry experience leading multi-billion-dollar businesses and scaling technologies and teams. This includes advancing PsiQuantum’s utility-scale quantum computing systems in Australia and Chicago, driving business growth, overseeing technical development across silicon photonics and other core platforms, and partnering closely with the company’s leadership team.

“PsiQuantum has done the hard work to establish a real foundation for utility-scale quantum computing — from silicon photonics to fault-tolerant architectures and large-scale deployments,” said Victor Peng, Interim CEO of PsiQuantum. “The task ahead is execution. Jeremy and the founding team have built something truly unique, and I’m excited to partner closely with them to help translate their mission into deployed systems that unlock this technology.”

At AMD, Peng helped shape the company’s broader platform strategy, integrating hardware, software, and system-level architectures to address emerging AI workloads. Prior to joining AMD, Peng served as CEO of Xilinx, where he led the company’s transformation into a global leader in adaptive computing, culminating in its approximately $49 billion acquisition by AMD in 2022. Over his career, Peng has played a central role in major computing shifts spanning CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and system-level architectures.

Peng’s appointment comes after a decisive year for PsiQuantum. In 2025, the company advanced to the final stage of DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI); raised over $1 billion in a Series E round led by world-class investors; broke ground on America’s largest quantum computing site in Chicago; announced a broad partnership with NVIDIA spanning quantum computing and next-generation silicon photonics for AI supercomputing; expanded application-focused collaborations with Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and others; launched Construct, the only software platform dedicated to fault-tolerant algorithm development; and unveiled Omega, its silicon photonic chipset manufactured at GlobalFoundries in New York.

About PsiQuantum

PsiQuantum was founded by four world leaders in quantum computing in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company’s mission is to build and deploy the world’s first useful quantum computers. PsiQuantum’s photonic approach enables it to leverage high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, existing cryogenic infrastructure, and architectural flexibility to rapidly scale its systems. Learn more at www.psiquantum.com.

About Victor Peng

Victor Peng is Interim CEO at PsiQuantum and has over 40 years of industry experience leading global teams and multi-billion dollar businesses delivering high performance adaptive SoCs, FPGAs, CPUs, and GPUs. He currently serves on the boards of KLA Corporation and Microchip Technologies.

Mr. Peng was President at AMD from February 2023 until his retirement from AMD in August 2024. He was responsible for the Embedded and Data Center GPU businesses, Advanced Research and the company’s AI strategy including the AI hardware and software roadmaps. Mr. Peng rejoined AMD in February 2022 after 14 years at Xilinx, Inc. most recently serving as CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Prior to joining Xilinx, Mr. Peng worked at AMD as Corporate Vice President of Silicon Engineering for the Graphics Products Group, and before that he held executive and engineering leadership roles at MIPS Technologies, SGI, and Digital Equipment Corp.

Mr. Peng holds four U.S. patents and has a BSEE degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a M.Eng. degree from Cornell University.

Media contact:

media@psiquantum.com