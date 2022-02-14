PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners Sell Payrix to FIS

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, and investment fund Blue Star Innovation Partners (“BSIP”) today announced they have sold Payrix to FIS. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Payrix is an innovative fintech company that specializes in servicing software as a service (SaaS) companies who want to embed payments into their offerings and enhance the payments experience. The company provides the tools to create a seamless, embedded user experience and offers clients the choice of payment facilitation-as-a-service (PFaaS) or a full payment infrastructure (payment IaaS) product based on business appetite.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside the talented team at Payrix and witness their extraordinary growth throughout our investment period,” said Marco Ferrari, Managing Director at PSG. “We thank the Payrix team for their partnership and look forward to their continued success.”

“We’re proud of our team at Payrix and excited for their future growth at FIS,” said Rob Wechsler, Founder and GP of BSIP.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor and FT Partners served as financial advisor to Payrix.

