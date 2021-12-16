PSG Acquires Traction Guest and Expands ShieldCo, a PSG V Portfolio Company

Investment to accelerate product innovation for Traction Guest and ShieldCo’s expansion in the workplace safety space

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, in combination with ShieldCo, a PSG V portfolio company focused on building the visitor management space, announced the acquisition of Traction Guest, a provider of cloud-based visitor management and workforce security software.

Today’s announcement marks ShieldCo’s second investment. In September 2021, ShieldCo invested in Sign In App, a provider of workplace risk management software solutions. Jeff Gordon, a Senior Advisor at PSG1, will lead the new operating company, ShieldCo. Keith Metcalfe will continue to lead and focus on growing the Traction Guest business as CEO and will also join the ShieldCo senior leadership team, along with Dan Harding, CEO of Sign In App.

“ Visitor management and workforce security represents a $12 billion addressable market worldwide, bolstered by increasing demand for simple, clear and compelling tools. With that, we believe Traction Guest and Sign In App have the potential to forge the future of the industry,” said Jeff Gordon, CEO of ShieldCo and Senior Advisor at PSG. “ With the backing of PSG V, we’re excited to offer visitor management solutions to small, mid and large-scale organizations around the world.”

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Traction Guest serves hundreds of partners and enterprise customers with industry-leading features and integrations. Recently named 5th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada list, the Traction Guest platform has become a critical tool across a variety of industries ranging from financial offices to manufacturing plants.

“ We developed our low-code platform to allow organizations to easily deploy the adaptable solutions they need to confront the ever-evolving risk landscape. Recognizing the many challenges facing enterprise security leaders, we’re excited to build on our innovation heritage and support even more customer requirements now with PSG’s support,” said Keith Metcalfe, CEO of Traction Guest.

“ The European market continues to see substantial interest for simple, safe and effective visitor management solutions. Our initial success with European clients continues to prove our broad appeal. We look forward to collaborating with the Traction Guest and ShieldCo teams to further our mission to deliver a holistic platform that makes workplace risk management simple and effective,” said Dan Harding, CEO of Sign In App.

About ShieldCo

ShieldCo is a Visitor, Identity, and Risk Management SaaS leader, providing solutions to manage visitors, employees, workspaces, and beyond with our visitor management software (VMS) solutions. ShieldCo is backed by PSG V. To learn more about ShieldCo, visit www.shieldco.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 85 companies and facilitated over 325 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About Traction Guest

Traction Guest seeks to ensure safety and security for employees, contractors and essential visitors – wherever they work – through its Workforce Security Platform. The platform provides an advanced enterprise visitor management system (VMS), health and safety controls, critical outreach and alerting, as well as analytics and auditing functionality.

A broad ecosystem of technology partners, integrators and customers leverage Traction Guest’s API-driven platform to develop feature-rich solutions aimed at solving complex security, safety and compliance challenges for enterprises around the world.

Ideal for today’s hybrid workplace, Traction Guest helps employers across dozens of industries demonstrably enforce workforce safety and security procedures so that workers can connect and collaborate with confidence. For further information, visit www.tractionguest.com.

About Sign In App

Sign In App is a smart and safe solution for visitor management, employee sign in and desk and meeting room booking.

Sign In App provides the tools that assist to make your visitor management and employee sign in processes seamless, including features for health and safety and data compliance, and a free smartphone app that employees can use to sign in & out whether working on-site or remotely. Spaces allows your employees to book desks and meeting rooms, making it easy to manage site capacity and a hybrid workforce.

Sign In App is trusted by businesses, schools and local authorities across the globe, with more than 4,500 customers around the world signing in millions of guests each year.

For additional information, please visit www.signinapp.com.

1 Senior Advisors are not employees or affiliates of PSG. Please see PSG’s Form ADV Part 2A filed with the SEC for additional details.

