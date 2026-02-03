pSemi Resolves Litigation and Enters Patent License Agreement

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pSemi Corporation, a Murata company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement by which Cirrus Logic has taken a license to pSemi intellectual property relating to power conversion technology. The agreement also resolves the outstanding litigation between the parties, in which pSemi asserted that Cirrus Logic infringed three pSemi patents relating to such technology.

Stephen Allen, Vice President of Power at pSemi, said: “pSemi remains committed to protecting its industry-leading innovations in capacitive-based power conversion technology. We are pleased to have reached an amicable resolution that allows us to continue to advance adoption of this technology as well as deliver cutting-edge power management solutions that help our customers succeed.”

Consistent with the parties’ agreement, no further details will be disclosed.

