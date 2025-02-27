Prudential expands collaboration with Workday to deliver a seamless, personalized benefits experience through Workday Wellness

Group Insurance business adopts Workday’s AI-powered wellness solution to optimize real-time data exchange and streamline deployment of workplace wellness offerings

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today an expanded strategic relationship with Workday Inc. that harnesses the power of data and AI to help employers better tailor their benefits programs to meet the needs of their workforce.

Prudential Group Insurance joins Workday Wellness, an AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize employee benefits experiences, to further enhance its PruExchange suite of connectivity capabilities for benefit administrators and employers. This will help enable Group Insurance and Workday to connect more efficiently with nearly 200 mutual clients supported by certified on-staff professionals.

Additionally, the data-sharing capabilities facilitate smoother onboarding and enrollment, faster deployment of Prudential products to Workday customers, and a more seamless implementation experience.

“ By deepening our relationship with Workday and others in the industry, we are creating and enhancing client-focused solutions that help solve human resources and benefits challenges,” said Jess Gillespie, Prudential’s head of Group Insurance Product and Underwriting. “ This collaboration underscores our commitment to deliver superior workplace benefits experiences that support employees’ holistic wellness and help them to live better lives, longer.”

Group Insurance, a current Workday Innovation Partner, is expanding opportunities to serve mutual customers through Workday Wellness, which will provide employers with real-time, AI-driven insights into their employee benefits experience. This will empower employers to make more informed decisions about their benefits and wellness offerings while identifying opportunities to tailor programs to better meet employee needs.

Group Insurance’s collaboration with Workday enhances its existing benefits technology to help facilitate an efficient and accurate data exchange, optimizing the benefits experience for both workplace clients and their employees.

For more information, visit Prudential Group Insurance.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2024, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Prudential Group Insurance manufactures and distributes a full range of group life, long-term and short-term disability, and corporate and trust-owned life insurance in the U.S. to institutional clients primarily for use within employee and membership benefits plans. The business also sells critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages. In addition, the business provides plan administrative services in connection with its insurance coverages, and administrative services for employee-paid and unpaid leave including FMLA, ADA and PFL.

