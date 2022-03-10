PRSA Partners with Muck Rack to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

Muck Rack’s Top-Level Sponsorship Also Includes ICON 2022 Taking Place in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PRSA, the nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community, and Muck Rack, the public relations management platform, announced today a multi-faceted partnership. Muck Rack will serve as a Titanium-level sponsor for PRSA’s 75th anniversary celebration and ICON 2022, being held November 13-15 at the Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

“PRSA and Muck Rack are two organizations that work to support communicators worldwide and we are thrilled to have Muck Rack on board as the leading sponsor of our tentpole events this year,” said Dr. Felicia Blow, APR, 2022 PRSA Chair. “Our relationship with Muck Rack goes back several years and we look forward to working with their team to showcase the value of their software that helps communications professionals easily search for journalists, monitor the news and build reports that demonstrate impact.”

“Throughout its storied history, PRSA has remained the heart of the public relations community and we’re thrilled to support and celebrate the contributions they’ve made to connect and guide the profession,” said Greg Galant, CEO and cofounder of Muck Rack. “While the fundamentals of PR haven’t changed, the speed, technology and introduction of new media have changed a lot about how media is earned. Muck Rack can’t wait to work closely with PRSA and its members to continue building the relationships between PR pros and journalists that will help tell the great stories of the next 75 years.”

As part of this partnership, PRSA and Muck Rack will work together to provide their respective customers and members with deep insights on the state of the public relations industry by partnering on programming and content such as Muck Rack’s 2022 State of PR report.

Individuals interested in attending ICON 2022 – and organizations looking to become a sponsor – can learn more on the ICON 2022 website. PRSA members can learn more about Muck Rack by requesting a demo.

About Muck Rack



Muck Rack enables organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media. Its Public Relations Management (PRM) platform curates millions of data points to help PR teams be more efficient and effective at finding journalists, generating coverage, monitoring news and proving the value of their work. Journalists use Muck Rack’s free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Founded in Brooklyn, NY in 2011, Muck Rack’s fully-remote workforce is distributed around the world. Learn more at muckrack.com.

About PRSA



The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community. PRSA is the principal advocate for industry excellence and ethical conduct and provides members lifelong learning opportunities and leading-edge resources to enhance professional connections and support them at every stage of their career. With nearly 30,000 members, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, and on nearly 375 college and university campuses through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). For more information, please visit www.prsa.org.

