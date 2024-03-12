Provi Welcomes Seasoned Chief Financial Officer to Drive Organizational Strategy Forward

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provi, the largest online marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the appointment of Kevin Price as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a proven track record of success and extensive experience in financial operations and strategy, Price brings a wealth of expertise to Provi.





Most recently, Price held the position of CFO at innovative companies including Guayaki Yerba Mate and Farmer’s Fridge, contributing significantly to their growth and success. Prior to that he was Co-Founder and CFO at Trunk Club, ushering the company to its acquisition by Nordstrom in 2017 for $350M.

Price began his professional journey at Deloitte, gaining invaluable experience in professional services, before transitioning to American Capital, where he further honed his skills in private equity. Additionally, he earned an Accounting Degree from the University of Illinois (Urbana Champaign), laying a strong foundation for his successful career trajectory.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kevin to the team,” shared Taylor Katzman, Founder and CEO of Provi. “His extensive experience within growing companies will accelerate our ability to execute our mission of fostering efficiencies within the beverage alcohol industry.”

Price’s experience has given him an in-depth understanding of strategic finance, business operations, analytics, and forecasting. In his new capacity, he will bolster the efforts of Provi’s commercial, technology, and operating teams, facilitating the company’s expansion to better serve its customers and enhance overall organizational effectiveness.

“I am excited to join Provi, confident in our ability to significantly elevate the beverage alcohol industry and pioneer a new era of efficiency and innovation,” expressed Price. “Through the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology into the intricate three-tier system, we’re establishing a new standard of doing business. I am looking forward to helping steer our company’s strategic vision and amplify our impact.”

Founded in 2016, Provi develops digital and publishing solutions that connect each tier across the beverage alcohol industry. Its suite of solutions, Provi Marketplace, SevenFifty Distributor Portal, Beverage Media Group, and SevenFifty Daily aim to make the jobs of retail buyers, distributors, and suppliers easier.

Over the last two years, the company has on-boarded industry experts to facilitate growth for the wider sector. The company’s executive team is composed of seasoned leaders across the beverage alcohol, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and technology spaces including Drizly, Beam Suntory, Constellation, Chewy, and Amazon, among others.

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers and distributors. Active in all markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust online marketplace improves communication and efficiency for on- and off-premise buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Provi recently joined forces with SevenFifty, which included the Beverage Media properties with an industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture.

Contacts

Kelley McGann



Director of Corporate Communication



kelley.mcgann@provi.com

(845) 494 – 3784