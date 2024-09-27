Provi Enhances Trade Marketing Program with New Leadership Appointment

Christina Stella Appointed SVP, Supplier Partnerships to Lead Comprehensive B2B Strategies for Brands Across the Beverage Alcohol Industry

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provi, the industry leader in creating digital and content solutions that seamlessly connect all tiers of the beverage alcohol market, today announced the appointment of Christina Stella as its new senior vice president of supplier partnerships. Formerly vice president of brand partnerships, Stella will now lead the company’s comprehensive 360-degree trade marketing offerings, which include Provi’s marketplace, SevenFifty Daily, and Beverage Media.





Stella has been with Provi for nearly four years, playing a key role in strengthening relationships with wine, beer, and spirits suppliers through the company’s B2B solutions. With extensive expertise and leadership in sales and marketing roles at fast-growing technology and media companies such as Instacart, Buzzfeed and Questex, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the organization.

“We’re excited to have Christina step into this new role,” said Bob Robbins, Provi’s President and COO. “Her contributions to our organization, our brand partners, and the broader industry have been invaluable. Christina’s strategic vision and results-driven approach are incredible assets to our team, and we’re fortunate to have her on board.”

During her time at Provi, Stella has significantly expanded the brand partnerships program and unlocked new trade marketing opportunities for enterprise, mid-market, and small and midsize business suppliers. Her efforts have opened valuable channels for suppliers to connect with engaged trade buyers, enabling them to showcase new products and drive additional growth for distributors.

“I’m thrilled to take on a larger role at Provi as we continue to make a meaningful impact on the industry,” Stella said. “It’s been inspiring to witness the growth of both emerging and established brands through our integrated trade marketing strategies. This journey with Provi has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I look forward to contributing even more to our mission.”

Provi is the largest online marketplace in beverage alcohol, simplifying the complex process of wholesale alcohol ordering by connecting trade buyers and distributors across all U.S. markets. In addition to its marketplace, Provi owns Beverage Media, an industry staple since the repeal of Prohibition, and SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning publication that covers the beverage alcohol industry and culture.

Stella will report directly to Bob Robbins, former Constellation Brands and Beam Suntory executive, who joined Provi in January 2023.

