Provenir Recognized as Best Credit Risk Solution in the Credit & Collections Technology Awards for the Second Year Running

The accolade underscores the importance of data and AI-enabled risk decisioning to fortify fraud prevention, improve credit risk management, and automate decisions across the customer lifecycle

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced it was named the winner for “Best Credit Risk Solution” in the Credit & Collections Technology Awards 2022. Provenir also won in this category in 2021.

The Credit & Collections Technology Awards highlight the success of companies and individuals leading the way in enhancing credit and collections technology.

“Provenir is honored to win the award for Best Credit Risk Solution again, which is a testament to our continued focus on innovation to drive the best business outcomes,” said Frode Berg, General Manager, Europe, at Provenir. “Provenir lets financial services providers push the boundaries of what’s possible with data, AI and decisioning to provide real-time approvals and more inclusive financial services access to individuals and companies worldwide.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is data fueled and AI-driven for smarter risk decisioning. The solution, managed through a single UI, empowers organizations to innovate further and faster than ever before, driving the continuous optimization they need to power growth and agility, without increasing risk.

With the unique combination of real-time, on-demand access to data, embedded AI and world-class decisioning technology, Provenir provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across identity, fraud and credit – offering diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement both at onboarding when assessing risk, and in monitoring ongoing transactions for fraud.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Data and Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together key data, AI and decisioning capabilities to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in customer experience and access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

