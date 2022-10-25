<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Provenir Named Finalist in the 2022 FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards

Company’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform recognized in the “Best Smart Banking Tech Solution – AI-Driven Data Insights” category

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIProvenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced it has been named a finalist in the “Best Smart Banking Tech Solution – AI-Driven Data Insights” category of the 2022 FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards.

Winners will be unveiled on Dec. 1 during an awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The Banking Tech Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen. The awards are owned and produced by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector.

“Provenir is honored to be named a Banking Tech Awards finalist, recognizing our innovative technology driving the financial services market forward,” said Frode Berg, General Manager, Europe, for Provenir. “Our research has shown that financial services executives see AI-enabled risk decisioning as the cornerstone to improvements in myriad areas. Provenir’s AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform delivers a unique combination of data, decisioning and AI that provides the foundation for more accurate, automated risk decisions across the customer lifecycle, resulting in much higher customer engagement.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is data-fueled and AI-driven for risk decisioning. The solution empowers financial services organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining universal data access with simplified AI and automated, real-time decisioning. With data more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world-class customer experiences, addressing identity, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and frictionless service.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

