Provenir Launches Comprehensive Decision Intelligence Platform with New Agentic AI Features to Supercharge Business Performance and Agility

Organizations can now compress strategy testing from months to days, enabling true hyper-personalization, leveraging AI that fits within stringent regulatory and governance frameworks

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provenir, a global leader in AI risk decisioning, today announced the launch of its comprehensive decision intelligence platform with new agentic AI features to supercharge business performance and operational agility.

Provenir’s Decision Intelligence platform brings together data, models, decisioning, and optimization in one continuous system. With the platform, organizations can transform raw customer data into rich, insight-driven “signals” that reveal behaviors, risks, and preferences, enabling financial institutions to make smarter, more personalized decisions in real-time.

The platform also offers new capabilities for best-in-class model management to monitor and improve machine learning models. Users also gain robust simulation capabilities that reduce the time required for strategy testing from months to weeks and days, giving organizations the agility and confidence to proceed with the best approach, aligned with economic, regulatory, and business shifts.

This unified platform ensures decisions are executed, measured, learned from, and improved upon — without fragmentation across tools or teams. By connecting decisions to outcomes and recommending what to change for improvement, the platform enables organizations to confidently align decisioning to achieve business goals, make smarter risk/reward trade-offs, and shift swiftly as needed.

A new AI assistant is embedded within the platform, providing familiar Natural Language access to information with ease. This enables users to interrogate and understand their data as well as harness the technology to complete specific tasks such as automated document review.

Provenir helps aid the adoption of AI with a “human in the loop” oversight approach, providing the necessary transparency and explainability to provide an understanding of how and why AI makes decisions, to adhere to regulatory requirements and governance guardrails.

“AI-enabled decisioning has shifted from differentiator to necessity. Intensifying competition, M&A activity, and rising customer expectations are putting pressure on institutions to move faster, personalize interactions, and manage risk with greater precision,” said Provenir’s Senior Vice President of Product Management David Mirfield.

“By delivering better decisions through a single Decision Intelligence platform, Provenir helps enterprises achieve accelerated digital transformation, operationalizing AI at scale. This transforms data into unified intelligence to drive improved agility, compliance and competitive advantage. With smarter, more consistent decisions comes improved profitability and customer growth.”

Additionally, Provenir is evolving its Global Data Marketplace into a unified hub for both data and AI by integrating leading public and private LLMs. Financial institutions can now access providers such as OpenAI and Anthropic through pre-integrated APIs, or use private, restricted instances hosted via AWS Bedrock to keep sensitive data fully protected. This gives customers a governed, plug-and-play way to embed powerful LLM capabilities directly into their decisioning, agentic workflows, and decision intelligence experiences, all within the Provenir platform.

Provenir’s unified platform approach powers decision intelligence across a wide variety of use cases. The solution supports both real-time and batch processing and can serve a broad array of industries, and various user roles within risk and credit departments, while scaling to support businesses of all sizes from small lenders to large financial institutions.

About Provenir

Provenir is redefining how leading enterprises manage risk, personalize customer experiences and drive growth with Decision Intelligence.

Provenir’s single Decision Intelligence platform brings together data, models and agents to enable continuous optimization of customer decisions and faster deployment of business strategies. Solutions for credit risk, fraud and customer management are unified in one platform, providing a holistic approach to customer intelligence.

Trusted by the world’s leading financial services providers, Provenir is at the heart of mission-critical operations in over 60 countries, processing more than 4 billion transactions annually.

Media Contact:

Kelly Poffenberger

Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)

kelly@lutzpr.com

714.553.9071