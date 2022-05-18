Provenir Honored for Best Use of Technology – Data Analytics in the 2022 Credit Strategy Credit Awards Program

The company is distinguished as a finalist in the Credit Awards, celebrating innovation and best practices in the credit and financial services industry

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced it has been named finalist in the “Best Use of Technology – Data Analytics” category for the Credit Strategy Credit Awards 2022.

The Credit Awards, known as ‘the Oscars of the industry,’ recognize and celebrate innovation, best practice and the hard work of individuals, business divisions and pan-global conglomerates across the entire industry.

Winners will be unveiled at the Credit Awards ceremony on June 29 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

“Provenir is honored to be named a finalist in the ‘Best Use of Technology – Data Analytics category,’ as our customers gain a decisive industry advantage by harnessing the power of Provenir’s data marketplace, purpose-built machine learning models, and on-demand decisioning,” said Frode Berg, Managing Director, EMEA for Provenir. “Designed to drive business growth, our platform enables financial institutions to rapidly overcome the challenges that hold them back such as data access and integration, AI deployment and decisioning automation.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is data fueled and AI driven for smarter risk decisioning. The solution, managed through a single UI, empowers organizations to innovate further and faster than ever before, driving the continuous optimization they need to power growth and agility, without increasing risk.

With the unique combination of universal access to data through the Provenir Marketplace, simplified AI and world-class decisioning technology, Provenir provides a cohesive risk ecosystem to enable smarter decisions across the entire customer lifecycle – offering diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed – data, AI and decisioning – into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

