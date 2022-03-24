Provenir Awarded “Data Solution of the Year for Finance” in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Data Solution of the Year for Finance” award in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is data-fueled and AI-driven for smarter risk decisioning. The solution empowers fintechs and financial services organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining simplified data access with accessible artificial intelligence (AI) and automated, real-time decisioning. Provenir’s AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is comprised of three essential components that enable financial institutions to rapidly overcome the challenges that hold them back – data integration, AI deployment and decisioning automation.

Data Cloud + Marketplace – the fintech data and intelligence ecosystem – The Provenir Marketplace is a comprehensive fintech data and intelligence ecosystem covering the whole customer lifecycle with data types like identification, document verification, open banking, PEPs/sanctions, business data, bureau data, mobile data, email data, device data, social validation, and alternative data covering 350+ behaviors. Users can select from more than 535 country/data/partner combinations through the Provenir Marketplace’s single API to create rich, customized datasets that best meet their needs.

Provenir AI – simplified AI for smarter decisioning – Provenir AI is a purpose-built solution that lets businesses automate the development, selection, deployment, and retraining of models. Fed by data from the Marketplace and real-time decisioning performance, Provenir AI uncovers insights and patterns in data that inform and retrain models in real-time, allowing organizations to make more accurate decisions than ever before while managing bias.

Provenir AI is a purpose-built solution that lets businesses automate the development, selection, deployment, and retraining of models. Fed by data from the Marketplace and real-time decisioning performance, Provenir AI uncovers insights and patterns in data that inform and retrain models in real-time, allowing organizations to make more accurate decisions than ever before while managing bias. Decisioning Cloud – make smarter decisions, faster – Decisioning is where the true value of data is uncovered, where data is unified with automated decisioning and AI to enable fintechs and financial services organizations to make more informed decisions, faster across the customer lifecycle. With data more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world class customer experiences, addressing identify, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and serving.

“We are honored to be recognized by Data Breakthrough as ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’ in this year’s awards program,” said Larry Smith, CEO and Founder of Provenir. “We’ve taken a complex challenge and created a simple solution that empowers organizations to push the boundaries of what’s possible with universal access to data, simplified AI and world-class decisioning technology to provide real-time, accessible financial services to individuals and companies across the globe.”

“Provenir’s concept of data fueled, AI-driven risk decisioning is helping fintechs and financial services make smarter decisions faster by simplifying the end-to-end decisioning process,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “The company makes it fast and easy to unlock the value of data to make smarter decisions and minimize risk. Provenir’s ‘breakthrough’ solution delivers comprehensive data, AI and decisioning – all in one single platform – helping organizations provide the real-time decisioning customers demand today. We extend our sincere congratulations to Provenir on winning our ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’ award.”

