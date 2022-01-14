Provenir Appoints Waldemar Faltenberg to Lead Expansion in the DACH Region

Appointment underscores company’s growing presence in the region

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Waldemar Faltenberg has been appointed Senior Sales Executive, DACH, following the company’s rapid growth in 2021 and increased demand for its products and services in the region. Faltenberg will manage sales operations for Austria, Germany and Switzerland as Provenir continues to expand its presence worldwide.

Faltenberg brings more than 15 years’ experience in financial services to his new role. Prior to joining Provenir, he served in senior sales management and consulting positions at BFS finance GMBH, VR Smart Finanz AG, VR Leasing AG and Coface, developing marketing strategies, building and expanding partnerships and guiding clients through digitalization projects to modernize their online channels.

“Waldemar has a wealth of experience in the German banking market and in credit risk decisioning specifically,” said Frode Berg, Managing Director EMEA. “An increasing number of organizations in EMEA are selecting Provenir as their risk decisioning partner. Waldemar will spearhead our efforts to engage with fintech innovators and innovative banks seeking access to industry-leading AI-powered risk decisioning software for real-time credit decisioning.”

“I am excited to join Provenir at this pivotal time as demand for solutions enabling real-time processes is surging to meet customers’ desire for instant decisions,” said Waldemar. “The market for financial services solutions in DACH is growing rapidly, and I look forward to continuing to build upon Provenir’s momentum in the region.”

Provenir’s AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry’s first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem. It provides a comprehensive real-time view of unified decisioning-performance, third-party and historical data, as well as automated analytics. Through one unified digital experience, users can create the platform-as-a-service (Paas) cloud solution that best fits their business needs.

